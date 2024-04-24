Byron Buxton, Alex Kirilloff send Twins to walk-off win

The Twins seemed to have the ingredients in place for a win on Tuesday — they had their ace, Pablo López, on the mound and were facing the team with Major League Baseball’s worst record — but sometimes it takes a few extra ingredients to perfect a recipe.

In this case, it was a sprinkle of power and some clutch hitting.

Byron Buxton’s first home run of the season came at the most opportune time for the Twins, tying the game in the ninth inning. Alex Kirilloff followed that up with a walk-off single to right after a tough night in which he had struck out four times, sending the Twins to a 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night at Target Field.

The late-inning drama came after Trevor Larnach delivered a mammoth tow-run home run — 433 feet — an inning earlier, cutting into Chicago’s three-run lead. Larnach was also involved in the Twins’ first run of the game, doubling in the first inning and scoring on Max Kepler’s single.

That lead was short-lived, though.

While López seemed, on paper, to be a great matchup against the White Sox (3-20), the starter saw his velocity dip dramatically during his start, leaving after throwing 38 pitches in the fourth.

Though López finished off the inning by collecting three strikeouts, the final pitch of his outing was a four-seam fastball at 91.9 miles per hour, a big drop from his average velocity on the pitch, which was at 94.8 mph entering the game.

One of the pitches he threw in the laborious inning was a curveball hammered by Eloy Jiménez out to left that stayed just fair. The White Sox designated hitter now has three home runs in his eight career at-bats against López, and this one made a big difference for much of the game while the offense was being held quiet by starter Erick Fedde.

Fedde allowed just three hits in his six innings of work and fanned 11. But after his departure, the Twins finally broke through, scoring in the seventh, eighth and finally the ninth.