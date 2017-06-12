Byron Bell also cashes in for making weight

Eddie Lacy isn’t the only one whose wallet is fatter today because the area in which men carry wallets isn’t.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, the Cowboys paid offensive lineman Byron Bell $150,000 toward his workout bonus when he weighed in under 320 pounds.

Bell can earn another $300,000 if he hits his weight goals at the start of training camp and the opening week of the regular season.

The 28-year-old Bell is an experienced tackle, who could at least add some good depth to one of the league’s top offensive lines.

He missed all of last season for the Titans with an ankle injury, but was a solid right tackle for the Panthers in the past before being miscast on the left out of necessity.