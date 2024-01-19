Byron Baldwin breaks down his Rutgers football offer: ‘To finally get the offer was just a great feeling’

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano was in the DMV on Thursday, where he handed out an offer to Bryon Baldwin.

A class of 2025 athlete at Calvert Hall (Towson, Maryland), Baldwin is a three-star safety prospect. Rutgers football joins a crowded recruiting landscape for Baldwin.

At 6-foot and 175 pounds, Baldwin has good range and the ability to cover ground in the backend. He reads the game well and is a good tackler.

In 10 games played last year, Baldwin had 79 total tackles with two interceptions and three passes defended.

He holds offers from programs like Boston College, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and Wisconsin among others.

Baldwin detailed the offer from Rutgers, which came when Schiano visited the Calvert Hall campus on Thursday. The Rutgers head coach made quite the impression, with the helicopter landing on the football field.

“Coach Schiano came to the school and we had a very long and in-depth conversation about myself and him,” Baldwin told Rutgers Wire. “And he told me that I have everything that he’s looking for in a player and person that would beneficially help his program. “And then he offered me.”

Baldwin has been to Rutgers before, having taken an unofficial visit last fall for the game against Ohio State. Rutgers led the then No. 1 Buckeyes at halftime and showed progress with the way they played.

It was a season of progress for sure for Rutgers, as they finished 7-6 (3-5 Big Ten). They beat Miami in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

“It was very relieving because the staff and myself have been very interested in each other for quite some time now,” Baldwin said. “And to finally get the offer was just a great feeling.”

He plans to be back on campus again in March.

“The rest of my recruitment is going by very smooth and steady,” Baldwin said. “It’s been at an upward increase over these past couple of months.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire