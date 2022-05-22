Byron, Almirola face off in Cup qualifying for NASCAR All-Star Race
Aric Almirola gets a slow start against William Byron in Round 1 of Cup qualifying for the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Aric Almirola gets a slow start against William Byron in Round 1 of Cup qualifying for the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.
See above where your favorite driver will pit in Sunday’s All-Star Race in the NASCAR Cup Series at Texas Motor Speedway (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). RELATED: Key story lines to watch Sunday Also, see below where your favorite driver will pit in Sunday’s All-Star Open (5:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM […]
Kyle Busch beats out Ryan Blaney in the final round of Cup qualifying for the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Kyle Busch secured the pole position in Saturday evening qualifying for the NASCAR All-Star Race, emerging from a unique format with an elimination-style bracket at Texas Motor Speedway. Busch ousted Ryan Blaney in a head-to-head battle for the pole, with his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team completing a four-tire pit stop, and Busch […]
The format is lengthy and a tad bit convoluted, but the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Texas for the All-Star Race.
Brad Keselowski was the runner-up in the NASCAR All-Star race at Texas last year and has led more laps on the 1 1/2-mile track than anyone who has never won here. Keselowski is in a much different position going into Sunday night's All-Star race, the non-points exhibition dropped right in the middle of the 26 races before NASCAR's playoff chase. Now with an ownership stake in his Cup Series team, RFK Racing along with Jack Roush, it has been a challenging first season in that role for the 2012 Cup champion who also was the series runner-up just two years ago.
Jimmie Johnson felt comfortable from his very first laps of Indianapolis 500 preparation. The seven-time NASCAR champion knows his way around The Brickyard — he won at Indianapolis Motor Speedway four times in a stock car — so not even a brush with the wall in an Indy car could rattle him. The 46-year-old advanced into Sunday’s shootout for the pole with some of the fastest laps ever turned at Indy.
Ross Chastain confirmed he received medical treatment after Friday night‘s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race — feeling dehydrated, he got two bags of IV fluids after the checkered flag. And he said it was a lesson well-learned. “Odd deal,” Chastain said. “I just didn‘t hydrate enough.” RELATED: Texas weekend schedule, results Chastain finished 12th […]
FORT WORTH, Texas — After running among the leaders all afternoon, Tyler Reddick took the point himself with a dramatic pass from third place with 31 laps remaining and held off the field to take the checkered flag in Saturday afternoon‘s NASCAR Xfinity Series SRS Distribution 250 at Texas Motor Speedway. It was Reddick‘s 10th […]
Tyler Reddick leads the Xfinity Series drivers on the final lap at Texas Motor Speedway, getting Big Machine Racing its first win.
Special elimination bracket qualifying nets Busch the pole for Sunday night's $1 million-to-win All-Star Race.
The Xfinity Series race will precede practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Open and NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Efforts have begun to return racing to North Wilkesboro Speedway this summer. The track used to host NASCAR races
Rain held off long enough on Saturday to complete the first round of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 on a soupy day that still produced eye-popping speeds not seen in 26 years at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Rinus VeeKay and Pato O'Ward, a pair of young new stars, posted blistering qualifying averages of over 233 mph in a flex of Chevrolet horsepower. NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson qualified for his first Indy 500 and his Chip Ganassi Racing team showed it might be the strongest organization at Indy right now.
When Rich Strike won the Kentucky Derby at 80-1 odds, a joyous moment for many represented a painful defeat for others.
Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer suggests the Oklahoma City Thunder could be a trade-up candidate for 2022 NBA draft.
The Thunder have three first-round picks in a draft that's shaping up to be very deep. Here are their best-case scenarios.
Early Voting handed Epicenter another Triple Crown heartbreak on Saturday, holding off the Kentucky Derby runner-up to win the $1.65 million Preakness Stakes.
We've seen Jordan Spieth do some crazy stuff with a golf ball, but ...
ESPN broadcaster Sage Steele was hospitalized with apparent facial injuries Thursday after a wayward golf ball struck her in the […] The post ESPN anchor Sage Steele hospitalized, recovering after hit with golf ball at PGAs appeared first on TheGrio.
The incident caused both the White Sox and Yankees benches to clear in the middle of the game.