Byron, Almirola face off in Cup qualifying for NASCAR All-Star Race

Brad Keselowski was the runner-up in the NASCAR All-Star race at Texas last year and has led more laps on the 1 1/2-mile track than anyone who has never won here. Keselowski is in a much different position going into Sunday night's All-Star race, the non-points exhibition dropped right in the middle of the 26 races before NASCAR's playoff chase. Now with an ownership stake in his Cup Series team, RFK Racing along with Jack Roush, it has been a challenging first season in that role for the 2012 Cup champion who also was the series runner-up just two years ago.