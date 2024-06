Shaun Byrne has returned to Raith Rovers on a two-year deal after his Dundee exit.

The midfielder, 31, spent last season on loan in Kirkcaldy, playing 41 games as Rovers finished Championship runners-up before losing to Ross County in the play-off final.

Having moved to Dens Park from Livingston five years ago, Byrne was released by Dundee this summer after more than 100 appearances for the Dark Blues.