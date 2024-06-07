Byram extends deal as Leeds retained list revealed

[Getty Images]

Leeds United defender Sam Byram will stay at the Championship club for the 2024-25 season after triggering a one-year extension to his deal at Elland Road.

Byram, 30, made 37 appearances and scored two goals despite struggling with injury last season after returning to the club for a second spell.

Out-of-contract right-back Cody Drameh has been offered a new deal despite United manager Daniel Farke sending him on loan to Birmingham City at the end of last summer's transfer window.

The 22-year-old appeared 30 times in all competitions for Blues, who were relegated to League One.

Leeds remain in talks with captain Liam Cooper, 32, and versatile Jamie Shackleton, 24, about extending their contracts after their existing deals have expired.

Cooper, who has made nearly 300 appearances during a decade with the Whites, is currently with the Scotland squad preparing for Euro 2024 in Germany.

As expected, the recently-retired Stuart Dallas and Luke Ayling, who has signed a two-year deal with Championship rivals Middlesbrough after a successful loan spell at Riverside Stadium, were released.

They have been joined by winger Ian Poveda and midfielder Lewis Bate, who have struggled to make an impact on the first-team squad and have both had multiple spells out on loan.