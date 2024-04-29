After bypassing tight ends in draft, Browns add Wyoming's Welch to roster

Apr. 28—The 2024 draft concluded around 7 p.m. April 27. And then the Browns front office really got busy.

The minutes after the draft ends are like the moment big box stores unlock their doors for Black Friday sales. All 32 teams hit the phone lines to sign players who were not drafted. There is no selection order as there is in the regulated three-day draft in which teams pick in the inverse order of how they finished the season before. Theoretically, every team could go after the same undrafted player.

"Our scouts, our coaches, they've been hard at work for the last little bit, signing undrafted free agents, something that's been really fruitful for us over the past couple years, but particularly last year with Ronnie Hickman and Mohamoud (Diabate)," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in his post-draft news conference April 27. "It's an important part of what we do. Our job's not done yet, but we like the young players that we've added to the team. We're looking forward to seeing them integrate with the veterans as we get into May."

The Browns generally do not announce their undrafted rookies until the signings become official, but here is the list of players they have agreements with, according to CBSSports.com: Miami OL Javion Cohen, BYU RB Aidan Robbins, South Carolina WR Ahmarean Brown, Wyoming TE Treyton Welch, North Dakota State OT Jalen Sundell, Rhode Island OT Lorenzo Thompson, Weber State LB Winston Reid, South Dakota State CB DyShawn Gales-Cozart and Arizona State S Chris Edmonds.

"The way we look at it is any player that we add to the roster, they should have some clear strength, even if it's very narrow," Berry said. "Once we get to September and we're putting the team together, call it spots 40 through 53, it really is a puzzle piece."

Hickman, signed as an undrafted rookie out of Ohio State last year, ended up playing in 10 games with four starts after a rash of injuries struck the Browns safeties. He made 25 tackles, intercepted one pass and broke up two others. Diabate played in 16 games on special teams and made one start.

The Browns had six picks in the draft this year. Tight end was considered an area of need because Harrison Bryant left through free agency to sign with the Raiders. They did not draft a tight end, however. They filled that gap by signing Welch.

"The first game isn't until after Labor Day weekend, so we've got a long way to go," Berry said. "Za'Darius (Smith), we traded for on a Friday night in the middle of May. Shelby (Harris), we signed in early August. And we traded for Pierre (Strong Jr.) and Dustin (Hopkins) at the end of camp. So there's still work to do in the roster and that's not just limited to the tight end room. That's what the next couple months are for."

Welch signing with the Browns was reported by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Welch, 6-foot-3, 241 pounds, caught 31 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns.

Twelve tight ends were selected in the 2024 draft. NFL.com ranked Welch 12th among tight ends who were not drafted, concluding he will be a bottom-of-the-roster player or a practice squad candidate in the NFL.

"Combination tight end who can do a little blocking and a little pass catching," NFL.com Lance Zeilien wrote. "Welch powers through routes with too much aggression and not enough finesse. He competes to win combat catches and shows an ability to go get the off-frame throw. He struggles to separate against tight man coverage and isn't big enough to sustain run blocks against edge defenders, despite his toughness. Welch should get a shot to compete in a camp even if he goes undrafted."

The Browns will hold rookie minicamp May 10-12 at their training complex in Berea. The sessions are closed to the public.