Byng wins pair of tight home games

Apr. 10—BYNG — The Byng Lady Pirates won a pair of tight contests at their festival Monday night.

Byng bounced Moss 11-7 in the opener before slipping past Madill 10-9 in Game 2.

Coach Markus Carr's club — ranked No. 9 in Class 5A — improved to 11-5 on the year. Moss, No. 8 in Class A, fell to 23-5 and the Lady Wildcats left town at 4-8.

Byng hosted Sulphur Tuesday and prepared for a visit from Lexington at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Byng 11, Moss 7

The host Lady Pirates scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and another run in the second to build an early 6-0 lead. Byng led 10-2 after four innings.

Byng piled up a whopping 20 hits in the contest. Hailey Alexander led the way, going 4-for-4 with three RBIs.

Audrey Pope and Paige Ridgway both added three hits each. Pope finished 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and three RBIs and Ridgway went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Alona Cooper-Rochovitz finished 2-for-3 with a home run — a two-run shot in the bottom of the first inning — and three RBIs and two runs scored. Mackenzie Alford and Leigh Ridgway both contributed two hits each for the home team and Hannah Wort ended up 1-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored.

Shay Stambaugh led a 15-hit Moss offense, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. Harlee Nolen went 3-for-4 and scored three runs and Elexis Stafford finished 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs for the visiting Lady Pirates

Byng 11, Madill 9

Things didn't look good for the Byng team after trailing 9-6 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.

However, the Lady Pirates scored five runs in their final at-bat — including a walk-off, two-RBI triple by Paige Ridgway.

It was Piper Presley who had the hot bat for Byng. She finished a perfect 5-for-5 with a triple, a double, an RBI and four runs scored in Byng's 16-hit offense.

Alona Cooper-Rochovitz, Paige Ridgway and Kenley Sellers added two hits apiece. Cooper finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Sellers finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and Ridgway ended up 2-for-3 with two walks, two RBIs and a run scored.

Hailey Alexander hit a double for Byng and Mackenzie Alford knocked in two runs.

Dahlia Marris finished 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored to pace Madill at the plate. Ireland Groeber went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Emily Arnold finished 3-for-3 with a run scored.

Fast start helps host Plainview top Ada

PLAINVIEW — The Plainview Lady Indians jumped out to a 6-0 lead after three innings and the home team bolted past Ada 8-2 Monday night.

Coach Jeremy Strong's club slipped to 4-11 on the spring, while Plainview — ranked No. 10 in Class 5A — improved to 9-5 on the year.

The Lady Cougars hosted McLoud and Bethel in a festival Tuesday evening and Davis is scheduled to come to town at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Plainview 8, Ada 2

Ada scored both of its runs in the top of the fourth inning. Ariana Munoz got the visitors started with a one-out double and went to third on a base hit by Brayleigh Stephens. Kiki Williams followed with a run-scoring single to get Ada within 6-1.

Gracie Dotson loaded the bases with a base hit and Stephens scored on a ground ball to shortstop off the bat of Makenzi Burden to get the Lady Cougars within 6-2.

Laila Ferree walked to load the bases again for Ada but the Lady Indians got out of that jam.

Plainview tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Ada collected eight hits in the game, led by a 2-for-3 effort by Munoz. Abbey Strong, Feree and Burden also had hits for the locals.

The Lady Indians ended up with 14 hits, led by Riley Lee who finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Brooklyn Charnock went 2-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs and Kamrey Martin finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Hattie Nance cracked a double and drove in a run for the home team.

Asher coasts past Konawa

ASHER — The Asher High School softball team has topped a pair of local foes in its last two outings.

The Lady Indians turned back Allen 7-4 Saturday to claim the championship of the Varnum Tournament and then knocked off Konawa 11-1 in a Monday night home game.

Coach Tari Dubler's club ranked No. 5 in Class B, improved to 23-4 heading into a Tuesday home festival against Class A No. 4 Kiowa and Class B No. 4 Tupelo. The Lady Indians then head to the Moss Festival on Friday to battle the host Lady Pirates and New Lima.

Asher 7, Allen 4

The game was tied at 3-3 before Asher used a four-run volley in the bottom of the sixth to finally get some breathing room.

Alexis Johnston, Magi Melton and Sammie Williamson all had two hits each in an 11-hit Lady Indian offense. Johnston finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Williamson went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Makenah Templeton and Cadence Leba both hit doubles for Asher.

Allen finished with four total hits Kayla Nickell clubbed a double and drove in a run, Kayle Davis finished 1-for-1 with three walks, an RBI, and a run scored, Lauren Smith finished 1-for-2 with w walk and two runs scored and Addison Prentice had the other Allen hit.

Asher 11, Konawa 1

Asher broke open the game with a six-run outburst in the bottom of the second inning. Cadence Leba dramatically ended the contest with a solo, inside-the-park home run to lead off the bottom of the fourth frame.

Makenah Templeton went 2-for-2 with a run scored to pace Asher at the plate. M Thompson went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored in a six-hit AHS offense and Payton Leba finished 1-for-1 with two RBIs and a run scored Cadence Leba ended up 1-for-1 with two walks and three runs scored for the home team.

Konawa out-hit Asher 7-6 but the Lady Indians were able to take advantage of six walks and two KHS miscues.

Sophina Robinson led the Konawa offense with a 2-for-2 effort. Austin Bell finished 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI.

Coalgate shuts out Stonewall

STONEWALL — The Stonewall Lady Longhorns couldn't overcome eight errors in a 9-0 loss to local foe Coalgate at home Monday night.

The Lady Wildcats, ranked No. 6 in Class 4A, improved to 19-7 on the year, while Stonewall dropped to 8-16.

Stonewall traveled to Varnum Tuesday and will compete in the 2024 Caney Lady Cougar Classic this weekend. The Lady Longhorns will face Rattan at 7:20 p.m. Thursday in a first-round contest.

Coalgate was scheduled to host Silo Tuesday and will also be part of the 17-team tournament at Caney. The Lady Wildcats are scheduled to square off against Kiowa at 4:10 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup.

Coalgate 9, Stonewall 0

Coalgate led just 3-0 after three full innings but broke open the contest with a six-run surge in the bottom of the fourth frame.

The Lady Wildcats finished with nine hits, led by Neveah Parker who finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored. No other CHS player had more than one hit but Natalie Shaw went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

Stonewall came up with four singles by Faith Ross, Kadyn Sutton, Mea Cortez and Destiny Evely

Vanoss shocks Class A No. 3 StuartSTUART — The Vanoss High School softball team rallied from an early 8-2 deficit by scoring three runs in the top of the seventh to force extra innings and then stunned host Stuart 14-9 in a wild contest Monday night.

The Lady Wolves improved to 4-11 on the year heading into a Tuesday home date with Sasakwa. Coach Jacob Grace's squad then travels to the Santa Fe South Festival on Friday. The Lady Hornets, ranked No. 3 in Class A, dropped to 20-9 on the season.

Vanoss 14, Stuart 9

Senior Erin Khoury delivered the big blow in a five-run VHS volley in the top of the ninth inning. After three walks and an error led to the first Vanoss run of the inning, Khoury ripped a pitch to the gap in center field and cleared the bases, putting the visitors on top 13-9. Khoury later scored the final Vanoss run on a two-out, RBI double by RJ King.

Maggie Stone, another VHS senior, led a 15-hit Vanoss offense. She went 3-for-6 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Khoury finished 2-for-5 with a walk, the three late RBIs and two runs scored and King went 2-for-6 with two RBIs.

Avery Ellis finished 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored and Kira Miller went 2-for-5 with a walk and an RBI.

Jacie Crenshaw, Reagan Wade and Miley Davis all had two hits each to pace a 10-hit Stuart offense.