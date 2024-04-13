Byng uses late rally to secure Senior Night win

Apr. 13—BYNG — The Byng High School softball team found itself trailing by six late in their home matchup with Lexington Thursday night.

However, the Lady Pirates used a six-run outburst in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game and scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh to complete a 10-9 comeback victory over the Lady Bulldogs.

Byng, ranked No. 9 in Class 5A, improved to 12-5 after the Senior Night victory, while Class 4A No. 20 Lexington fell to 10-16.

After the contest, Byng head coach Markus Carr received numerous pies to his face and also got wet in a dunk tank amidst a Senior Night Celebration.

The Lady Pirates are off for the week. Byng travels to Bethel on Monday and hosts local foe Ada on Tuesday.

Byng 10, Lexington 9

With the game tied at 9-9, Paige Ridgway got the Lady Pirates started with a one-out double. Ridgway went to third on a base hit by Hannah Word and raced home on an RBI single by Leigh Ridgway to put the home team on top 10-9.

Paige Ridgway led the Pirate offense, going 3-for-4 with three doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored. Leigh Ridgway finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Piper Presley, Alona Cooper-Rochovitz and Hailey Alexander also had two hits apiece in a 14-hit Byng attack. Presley finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Cooper went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Alexander finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Marleigh Givens blasted a home run for Lexington and finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Jocelyn Senn went 4-for-4 (all singles) and Cilee Turner finished 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for the visitors.