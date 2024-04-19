Byng teams come out on top at Tecumseh Quad

Apr. 19—TECUMSEH — The Byng High School boys and girls teams both ended up in first place at the Tecumseh Quad Tuesday.

"We only lost one match the whole day," said Byng head coach Toby Sanders.

Other teams at the quad included the host THS Savage squads, Oklahoma Christian Academy and Harding Fine Arts.

The BHS squads were back in action Thursday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.

BOYS

Jackson Goodman shut out Matthew Breed of Tecumseh 6-0, 6-0 to capture first place in No. 1 Singles at the quad.

Tuker Dennis of Byng rolled to the No. 2 Singles crown with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Landyn Ashby of Tecumseh.

In No. 1 Doubles, the Byng pair of Ty Mills and Hayden Ware knocked off Noah Henson and Jaxon Kuhn of Tecumseh 6-3, 6-2 to finish first.

The Byng duo of Hunter Murray and Devon Smith pushed past Ted Belshe and Jessy Thoma of Tecumseh 7-6, 6-2 to finish stop the No, 2 Doubles standings.

GIRLS

The No. 2 Doubles team of Emily Holloway and Harmoni Moore shut out Kalyn Bartmess and Lili Lowden 6-0, 6-0 to win that draw.

In No. 1 Doubles, the BHS pair of Jayci Cole and Audrey Boatright cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Tecumseh's Jalee Meyers and Laycee Thoma.

Byng's Yocelin Hernandez strolled past Kyann Sells of Tecumseh 6-1, 6-1 to finish first in No. 1 Singles.

And in No. 2 Singles, Tecumseh's Amanda Magill outlasted Byng's Kylee Hood 6-4, 2-6, 10-7.