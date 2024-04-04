Byng team wins pair of games at I-40 Festival

Apr. 3—WEATHERFORD — The Byng Pirates won a pair of games over two Class 4A opponents last Friday at the 2024 I-40 Festival in Weatherford.

Coach Shawn Streater's club knocked off Kingfisher 9-4 to start the day and then turned back host Weatherford 5-4 in Game 2.

The Pirates improved to 7-5 on the year heading into a District 4A-1 showdown with Blanchard Tuesday at Stokes Field. Byng then travels to Tecumseh Thursday and hosts local foe Coalgate on Friday.

The Yellowjackets left the festival at 5-12 on the season and Weatherford dropped to 7-8 after going 1-3 at the event.

Byng 9, Kingfisher 4

The Pirates pushed across four runs in both the first and second innings to take control early.

Cooper McCage sparked the Byng offense by going 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Bo Boatwright finished 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Ryan Shelton went 1-for-1, walked three times and scored twice for the Pirates.

Ezekiel Griffin finished 1-for-2 with a walk, a double and three RBIs for the locals.

Preston Welch was the winning pitcher for Byng. He struck out three, walked four and allowed just two earned runs in four innings. Kix Stephens pitched three scoreless innings of relief for the Pirates.

Byng 5, Weatherford 4

The Pirates trailed 4-0 after five complete innings but erupted for five runs in the top of the sixth inning to swipe the victory.

Freshman Brycen Smith drove in what turned out to be the winning run with a timely RBI hit to center field. Bo Boatwright, Ryan Shelton and Ezekial Griffin also had run-scoring singles in the BHS volley and Kendon Wood drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

Byng finished the game with five hits from five different players and every single one came in the sixth inning.

The Pirates overcame three errors in the contest that led to three unearned Weatherford runs.

Cooper McCage started on the hill for the Pirates. He struck out four, walked none and allowed one earned run in 4.2 innings.

Mason Carter snagged the win in relief despite facing only five batters. Kix Stephens was credited with a save after tossing the final 1.2 innings.

Carter Teasley was the starting pitcher for the Eagles. He struck out eight, walked four and allowed four earned runs in 5.1 innings but didn't factor in the decision.

Jackson Blackmon paced Weatherford at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Camden Pascher cracked a triple and scored two runs for the hosts and Cody Chisum went 1-for-4 with two RBIs.