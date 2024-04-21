Byng girls win Paul Valley tennis title

Apr. 20—OKLAHOMA CITY — The Byng High School girl's tennis team won the team title Thursday at the Paul Valley Invitational hosted by the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.

Both Byng and Oklahoma Christian School tied atop the team standings with 25 points each but the Lady Pirates were awarded the title after going 2-1 against OCS in head-to-head matchups. Elk City finished third in the team standings with 23 points and Christian Heritage Academy followed closely at 22.

Both Byng teams are back in action Tuesday in Durant.

GIRLS

The Lady Pirates were paced by the No. 2 Doubles team of Emily Holloway and Harmoni Moore, who pushed past the Elk City duo of Anna Galloway and Analiese Whittington 6-2, 6-4 in the championship match.

In No. 1 Doubles action, Christian Heritage Academy's Bullard and Waller rallied past the Byng combo of Audrey Boatright and Jayci Cole in an exciting 5-7, 6-2, 10-4 championship battle.

Byng's Yocelin Hernandez shut out Brianna Sittingbull of Anadarko 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 Singles third-place match.

And in No. 2 Singles, Pauls Valley's Ledesli Armendarez knocked off Kylee Hood of Byng 7-5, 6-3 for fifth place.

BOYS

Byng's Jackson Goodman battled to the finals in No. 1 Single before dropping a 6-4, 6-4 decision to Gus Huston of Mount St. Mary.

Byng's Tuker Dennis was awarded third place after his opponent — Andre Markey of Harding Prep — had to forfeit.

In No. 2 Doubles, the Byng team of Logan Bratton and Hunter Murray defeated Angel Reyes and Max Villeneuve of Pauls Valley 6-3, 7-5 for third place.

Trendan Ayers and Kyle Harjo of Oklahoma Christian School held off the Byng pair of Ty Mills and Hayden Ware 6-3, 4-6, 10-7 in a tense third-place match in the No.1 Doubles draw.