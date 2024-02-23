Byng girls shoot past Ada in 4A Regional

Feb. 23—The Ada Lady Cougars picked a bad time to put together two of their worst shooting performances of the season.

And Byng's Alona Cooper played like she's capable.

As a result, the Byng Lady Pirates topped Ada 48-34 in a Class 4A Regional Tournament consolation contest Thursday afternoon inside the Cougar Activity Center

Byng improves to 17-10 on the year and will play the loser between Kingfisher and Plainview at 6 p.m. tonight in another 4A Regional consolation contest at Blanchard High School. Ada's season came to an end at 9-16.

"When you beat your kind of unspoken rival, you have to be excited for your kids. I was really proud of them," Byng Girls head coach Luke Clark told The Ada News.

The last time the two local girls' basketball squads played was in the third-place contest at the 2011 Heart of Oklahoma Tournament in Purcell. Byng won that contest 39-34. They also met at the same tournament in 2009.

Byng 48, Ada 34

Ada struggled offensively against the Lady Pirates' defense, hitting just one 3-pointer in 19 tries. The Lady Cougars had finished just 1-of-15 from beyond the arc in a district tournament loss to Tuttle.

"I thought our kids did a really good job of executing the game plan and making every shot they got tough," Clark said.

Meanwhile, Cooper — who showed no signs of a recent shoulder injury — didn't struggle at all for the Byng team. She finished with a game-high 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting. Cooper made one 3-point basket, went 4-of-6 from the free-throw line and also tracked down six rebounds.

"She's going to make you believe she's hurt for the first five minutes and then once her adrenaline kicks in you can't tell. She's an incredible, incredible gamer," Clark said. "But she's an even better kid."

Ada weathered an early Byng storm that saw the Lady Pirates start the game on an 11-2 run. That early BHS surge was capped by a steal and layup from Lani Meyers at the 2:15 mark of the opening quarter.

The Lady Cougars responded by scoring the next eight points and after Sadie Epps hit a floater in the lane with just over five minutes left in the second period, Ada had whittled the Byng lead to 11-10.

Just before halftime, Cooper scored on an inbounds play and then grabbed a rebound and went coast-to-coast for a layup to push the Byng advantage to 21-15 at the break.

The Lady Pirates opened the third quarter with a 10-3 run. Meyers ended that Byng volley with two buckets — both following offensive rebounds — a baseline jumper and a basket inside that pushed the BHS advantage to 31-18 with 3:28 left in the period.

"I would have liked to have been in a better flow offensively. But you have to credit coach (Christie) Jennings and the Ada staff. I think they did an amazing job of making offense pretty hard for us. I think we hit shots when we absolutely had to have them," Clark said.

Byng led by as many as 15 late in the third quarter, but Ada made one final push.

After Rylynn Truett stole the ball, she buried a 3-pointer with 4:53 left in the game the got the Lady Cougars within 37-30. However, that's as close as Ada could get.

Meyers also reached double figures for Byng with 11 points and Cadence Carlos followed with eight points and eight rebounds.

Epps paced the Ada offense with 11 points. She made 5-of-7 free throws and also had six rebounds. Truett scored eight points and had three steals and freshman post player Ava Campos came off the bench and contributed seven points and a game-high nine rebounds.

Byng sank 15-of-20 (75%) free throws and Ada finished 13-of-21 (61.9%) at the stripe.