Byng girls hold off Henryetta for 4A Classic title

Apr. 3—OKLAHOMA CITY — The Byng High School girls' tennis team out-dueled Henryetta for the team championship last weekend at the Class 4A Classic held inside the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.

The Lady Pirates won the team championship with 26 points and Henryetta settled for second a point behind at 25. Oklahoma Baptist Academy finished third in the tight race for the title with 24 points and Pauls Valley was next with 22.

The boys' Class 4A Classic competition was also tight at the top.

Private-school power Metro Christian won the championship with 30 points and both Byng and Elk City tied for second at 27.

Both Byng teams are back in action at the Ada Tournament Friday (girls) and Saturday (boys).

GIRLS

Byng captured first place in both No. 1 Doubles and No. 2 Doubles.

Audrey Boatright and Jayci Cole teamed up to take down Casi Bailey and Emma Thompson of Henryetta 6-1, 6-0 in a lopsided No. 1 Doubles title game.

And in the finals of the No. 2 Doubles draw, the Byng pair of Emily Holloway and Harmoni Moore knocked off Pauls Valley's Taelyn Crowder and Anna Hamilton 6-2, 6-0 to win the title.

Byng's Yocelin Hernandez battled to the third place contest in No. 1 Singles before dropping a 6-1, 6-0 decision to Abbi Dodge of Henryetta.

And in No. 2 Singles action, Elyssa Kleine of Metro Christian defeated Brighton Ziegelmeir of Byng 6-3, 6-1 in the fifth-place matchup.

"All the girls played well. Our doubles teams are our strength, but we needed every point to bring home the championship," said Byng head coach Toby Sanders. "Yocelin and Brighton did their part in securing the needed points. Brighton was playing in her first varsity tournament at No. 2 Singles."

BOYS

The Byng No. 2 Doubles team of Hunter Murray and Devon Smith rallied past Hardy and Whiteside of Tulsa Metro Christian 3-6, 6-3, 10-3 in a thrilling championship match.

In No. 1 Doubles, the BHS pair of Ty Mills and Hayden Ware escaped with a 6-4, 6-7, 10-8 victory over the Metro Christian combo of Aidan McCann and Seth Bartels in a tight third-place match

Byng's Jackson Goodman battled all the way to the championship match in No. 1 Singles before falling to Jack Michalick of Metro Christian 6-4, 6-5.

And in the No. 2 Singles draw, Conner Mattlock of Henryetta defeated Bryce Bagwell of Byng 6-4, 6-5 for third place.

"Jackson Goodman had a great tournament playing in the hardest division and coming up just a little short in the first-place match," Sanders said. "Bryce Bagwell competed well all day in his first varsity tournament experience."