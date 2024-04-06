Byng girls finish second at Henryetta tournament

Apr. 6—HENRYETTA — The Byng High School girls tennis team couldn't quite catch host Henreytta Thursday at the Henryetta Invitational.

The Lady Pirates finished as runners-up with 26 team points at the event. The Lady Knights won the title with 30 points. Elk City settled for third place with 23 points and both Rejoice Christian and Wagoner followed with 18 points each.

Byng's two doubles teams won their respective divisions.

In No. 1 Doubles, the BHS team of Audrey Boatright and Jayci Cole topped the Henryetta pair of Casi Bailey and Emma Thompson 6-3, 6-2 in the finals.

And the Byng No. 2 Doubles pair of Harmoni Moore and Emily Holloway turned back Henryetta's Brooke Bailey and Stormy Miller 6-0, 6-4 in that title match.

Yocelin Herandez of Byng battled to the third-place match in No. 1 Singles before dropping a 6-0, 6-2 decision to Kaiya Dobson of Rejoice Christian.

And Katie Elliott of Victory Christian knocked off Byng's Brighton Ziegelmeier 6-0, 6-2 for fifth place in No. 2 Singles.

The Lady Pirates return to action Monday at the Guthrie Invitational hosted by the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.

------o------

Thursday, April 4

GIRLS

At Henryetta Tournament

Team Standings

1. Henryetta 30

2. BYNG 26

3. Elk City 23

4. Rejoice Christian 18

4. Wagoner 18

6. Lincoln Christian 11

6. Seminole 11

8. Victory Christian 8

Byng Individual results

SINGLES

1. Kaiya Dobson (Rejoice Christian) def. Yocelin Hernandez (Byng) 6-0 6-2 (3rd place)

2. Katie Elliott (Victory Christian) def. Brighton Ziegelmeier (Byng) 6-0 6-2 (5th place)

DOUBLES

1. Audrey Boatright /Jayci Cole (Byng) def. Casi Bailey and Thompson (Henryetta) 6-3 6-2 1st place.

#2 Doubles Emily Holloway and Harmoni Moore (Byng) def B Bailey and Miller (Henryetta) 6-0 6-4 1st place.