Byng dumps Douglass twice in 4A-1 action

Apr. 10—BYNG — The Byng Pirates outscored District 4A-1 foe Douglass 35-0 in a Monday night doubleheader at Stokes Field.

Coach Shawn Streater's team won the opener 16-0 and shut out the Trojans 19-0 in Game 2.

Byng improved to 10-7 overall and 4-5 in 4A-1 play, while Douglass slumped to 3-13 and 0-9.

The Pirates hosted Davis Tuesday and will host Elk City and Sulphur in a festival that begins at 1 p.m. Friday at Stokes Field.

Byng 16, Douglass 0

The Pirates scored five runs in the bottom of the first and then exploded for 11 more in the second in the three-inning contest.

Leadoff hitter Preston Welch paced an 11-hit BHS offense, going 2-for-2 with two doubles and two runs scored. Mason Carer also finished 2-for-2 and scored twice for the Pirates.

Bo Boatwright finished 1-for-2 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored for the hosts and Cooper McCage ended up 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Brycen Smith and Ryan Shelton both had hits and drove in two runs apiece for Byng.

Welch was the winning hurler for the Pirates. He struck out five, walked two and didn't allow a run or a hit in two innings. Lane Alexander finished the no-hitter with a scoreless third inning. He struck out two and walked one.

Byng 19, Douglass 0

The Pirates again started with a five-run first inning and then proceeded to erupt for 14 runs in the bottom of the second to pull away.

Byng piled up 14 hits in the game, led by Bo Boatwright who finished 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Mason Carter went 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored and Ezekiel Griffin finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Callen Leslie, Karson Benson and Kix Stephens all supplied doubles for the Byng team and junior Kendon Wood finished 1-for-3 with two runs scored. He blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning for the Pirates.

Harrah rallies past Ada in 4A-1 play

The Ada High Baseball team looked like it was in good shape after the first five innings of its District 4A-1 contest against Harrah Monday night at Cougar Field.

Coach Shane Coker's club had scored twice in the bottom of the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie and then added another run in the bottom of the fifth to grab a 3-0 lead.

However, the Panthers scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to surge ahead and went to defeat the Cougars 8-4.

Harrah improved to 12-9 overall and 8-3 in district play, while the Cougars fell to 9-13 and 2-7.

Ada traveled to Harrah on Tuesday and is scheduled to compete in the Roff Spring Baseball Tournament this weekend. Ada will meet Granite and 1 p.m. and Tushka at 5 p.m. in pool play on Thursday.

Harrah 8, Ada 4

Junior Keith Cook led the Ada offense, finishing 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and a run scored. Cade Stick went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Elvis Edwards and Will Johnson had the only other Cougar hits in the game.

Harrah got two hits each from Ryan Owens and Cash Flint. Owens finished 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored and Flint went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Joey McLaughlin hit a double for the visitors.

Reid Samson was solid on the mound for Ada. He struck out seven, walked six and allowed three earned runs in 5.1 innings.

McLaughlin pitched a complete game for the Panthers. He struck out seven, walked four, hit a batter and allowed three earned runs.