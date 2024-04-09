Byng clips Coalgate on Senior Night

Apr. 9—BYNG — Cooper McCage turned in a masterful outing from the mound and the Byng Pirates defeated Coalgate 3-1 Friday at Stokes Field.

Byng climbed above the .500 mark at 8-7 on the year, while Coalgate — ranked No. 13 in Class 2A — fell to 12-3. The Wildcats saw a seven-game winning streak come to an end.

The Pirates were scheduled to host District 4A-1 foe Douglass on Monday and Davis is set to visit Stokes Field at 5 p.m. today.

Coalgate hosted local foe Stonewall on Monday and is off to the Kiowa Cowboys Spring Classic for the weekend. The Wildcats will meet Smithville at 5 p.m. Thursday is a first-round matchup.

Byng 3, Coalgate 1

It was only fitting that McCage — one of three seniors on the roster — turned in such a strong outing on Senior Night at Stokes Field. He struck out 11, walked four and allowed one earned run and four hits in the complete-game gem.

McCage and fellow seniors Bo Boatwright and Malachi Schillreff all had solid outings at the plate for Byng.

McCage finished 3-fo-r3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored; Boatwright went 3-for-3 with a triple and an RBI and Schilreff ended up 2-for-3 and scored a run for the Pirates.

Cade Cometti was solid on the mound for the Wildcats. He struck out nine, walked three and allowed just two earned runs in 5.2 innings.

Dax Childers had two of Coalgate's four hits in the contests and the Wildcats also got singles from Brody McCollum and Jett Burris.