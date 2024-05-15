Byng boys finish strong at 4A State

May 14—OKLAHOMA CITY — It was a solid Saturday for the Byng Pirates at the Class 4A State Tournament inside the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.

Three Byng entries played three matches on Saturday and the Pirates came away with two seventh-place finishes.

"All of our divisions played three matches on Saturday except our No. 2 Singles player Tuker Dennis. and he was right on the edge of playing all day but lost a tough three-set match in the elimination round Saturday morning," Byng head coach Toby Sanders told The Ada News.

"Class 4A was very competitive this year," he continued. " I was very proud of the boys for qualifying for state and going and competing at a high level."

The Pirates finished 11th in the team standings but fell just two points away from a fifth-place showing.

No. 1 Singles

Senior Jackson Goodman ended his state tournament in dominating fashion, shutting out Max Murry of Elk City 6-0, 6-0 for seventh place in a loaded No. 1 Singles draw.

Goodman started Saturday off with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Zac Daley of Wagoner.

In a marathon consolation semifinal match, William Berry of Douglas rallied past Goodman for a 5-7, 6-4, 10-5 victory.

Goodman disposed of Seminole's Greyson Snyder 6-1, 6-1 in a first-round match before falling to Jack Michalcik of Tulsa Metro Christian 7-6, 6-4 in a tight quarterfinal matchup.

No. 2 Singles

Junior Tuker Dennis dropped a competitive first-round battle to Grayson Hampton of Lincoln Christian by a 6-4, 6-3 count. He then bounced back to defeat Easton Atvia of Sperry 6-4, 6-4 to make it to Saturday.

Casady's Milin Kumar got the best of Dennis in a 2-6, 6-2, 10-2 come-from-behind victory in the consolation quarterfinals.

No. 1 Doubles

The Byng No. 1 Doubles pair of junior Ty Mills and sophomore Hayden Ware battled toe-to-toe with the Wagoner team of Jayden Ashton-James Perez before falling by a 6-4, 7-6 count in the seventh-place contest.

In the consolation semifinals, Seth Bartels and Connor McCann of Tulsa Metro Christian knocked off Mills and Ware 6-3, 6-1.

Mills and Ware started their Saturday off with a 6-1, 6-2, win over Nicholas Klapper and Tyler Knoch of Harrah.

On Friday, the Byng duo downed Brycen Canfield-Levi Pauls of Seminole 6-0, 6-2 in the first round before the Pauls Valley pairing of Isaac Green-Jacob Medina defeated the Byng team 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

No. 2 Doubles

Byng senior Hunter Murray and junior partner Devon Smith knocked off the PV pair of Angel Reyes-Max Villanueve to finish in seventh place in the No. 2 Doubles bracket.

Murray and Smith started Saturday's play with a 6-2, 6-4, victory over Oklahoma Christian School's Easton Brant and Andrew Matherly. They then dropped a hard-fought 7-6, 6-3 decision to Ali Rizvi-David Ruffin of Casady in the consolation semifinals.

Murray and Smith opened their state tournament with a 6-2, 6-4 first-round victory over Ted Belshe-Jessy Thoma of Tecumseh. Lincoln Christian's Brody Johnson and Luke Milligan send the BHS team to consolation play with a 7-6, 6-3 win in a quarterfinal matchup.