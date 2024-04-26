Byng blanks Bridge Creek in 4A action at Marlow

Apr. 26—MARLOW — The Byng Pirates bounced Bridge Creek 4-0 before dropping an 8-1 decision to host Marlow during a Class 4A Regional Tournament hosted by the highly-touted Outlaws.

Byng, 16-10, was back in Marlow for Day 2 of the regional Thursday.

Byng 4, Bridge Creek 0

Byng senior Cooper McCage, who signed with East Central University earlier this week, tossed a superb, complete-game shutout. He struck out eight, walked just one and scattered six hits in seven innings.

The Pirates scored all four of their runs in the bottom of the third inning. That BHS uprising included a two-RBI double by Bo Boatwright, who later stole home during a triple steal by the Byng team. The Pirates also took advantage of three walks and two Bobcat errors in the frame.

Bo Boatwright finished 2-for-4 to pace Byng at the plate. The Pirates also got hits from Preston Welch, Ezekiel Griffin, Kendon Wood and Kix Stephens.

Reed Edmunds and Alex Barbier had two hits each for Bridge Creek.

Marlow 8, Byng 1

The host Outlaws erupted for six runs in the bottom of the second inning and cruised to victory.

Ace Blayd Harris earned the mound win for Marlow. He struck out 11, walked three and allowed just two hits and one earned run in the strong complete-game outing.

Byng's hits came from Mason Carter and Bo Boatwright.

Mason Holding led the Marlow offense, going 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, three RBIs and a run scored. Hudson Morgan finished 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored for the home team.