Byers looking for ways to offset production losses

PONTOTOC – H.W. Byers was able to replace an elite scorer last year, with Jabari Wright taking the mantle from Michael James. This year, it’s Wright and his 22 points per game that must be replaced, and these summer months should give the Lions some clarity on how they can do that.

Trouble is, three other key scorers also graduated: Mardarian “Dee” Euell, Chris Isom Jr. and Omarrious “Jim” Johnson.

“Losing Jabari definitely hurts, but … we lost four guys that were probably 60 points (a game), and the heart and soul of the defense. It’ll be more of a collective effort,” said first-year head coach Nick Coln, who took over after Fred Stafford left for the Ripley boys’ job.

Coln was the Byers girls coach last season and helped Stafford, so that familiarity should help. The Lions also have vast playoff experience, having reached the Class 1A state semifinals each of the last two years.

But it’s still a relatively young group.

“Finding our identity, what’s going to make us go, it’s going to be our defense,” Coln said. “Can we score 60 points a game? Can we give up 40? This summer’s going to answer a lot of that.”

Three experienced players return this year: point guard Tyler Harris, his backup Corbin Spight, and Corey Willis, who was the sixth man last season.

Coln expects Willis to draw a lot of defensive attention, and the junior is preparing for that.

“I can help in a big way,” Willis said. “I can score.”

After practicing the past couple of weeks, Byers saw its first summer league action on Thursday against Itawamba AHS. Willis had seven points, six rebounds and three steals; Spight had seven points and four boards; and Harris had two points and three steals.

IAHS, a solid 4A team, won 54-28.

There’s plenty of time for the Lions to work out some solutions, and Coln has confidence in his group.

“So far it’s been pretty smooth this summer,” he said. “The guys have worked hard, which I figured they would because coach Stafford did such a good job.”