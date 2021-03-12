Byeong Hun An hits four balls in water, makes octuple bogey on 17th green: 'We all have bad days'

If you've golfed long enough, well, you've probably had a day like Byeong Hun An. On the 17th green Thursday, An experienced the hole of disaster, which saw him hit four balls in the water and register an octuple bogey.

It was kind of a meltdown. Amazingly, that was not the worst-ever performance on that hole. Bob Tway scored a 12 on the par-3 17th in 2005.

Tway also hit four balls in the water during his disastrous performance at Sawgrass.

As PGATour.com notes, it wasn't just An who struggled on the 17th on Thursday. Three golfers notched an 8 on that hole. It was the second-toughest hole of the day.

Byeong Hun An jokes about struggles

To his credit, An handled the situation well. In one tweet, An called it a "bad day" before adding he hit a "horrendous f***ing tee shot."

We all have bad days in our life and we just have to learn to move on.....



But it was a horrendous f—-ing tee shot on 17th... — Byeong Hun An (@ByeongHunAn) March 11, 2021

An also responded to a Golf Channel tweet in which the network asked people to tag a buddy "who would card an 11 on No. 17." An tagged his own account.

Following that performance, An sits at +11 at the Players Championship. At least he has a good sense of humor about his miserable experience.

