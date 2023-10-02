After bye week, Washington State jumps to No. 13 in new AP poll

Oct. 1—PULLMAN — Washington State may have been idle this weekend, but that didn't stop the Cougars from climbing in the new AP poll.

WSU rose three spots to No. 13 in this week's poll, which was released Sunday morning. That's the team's highest AP ranking since the final week of the 2018 season, when the Cougars checked in at No 10.

In this week's poll, WSU received one vote as high as No. 10. It garnered five votes at No. 19, its lowest selection.

Washington State (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) returns to action Saturday at UCLA, which tallied 19 votes in this poll, good for an unofficial No. 29 ranking. That game is set for a noon kickoff on the Pac-12 Network.

WSU also joins five other Pac-12 teams in the rankings: Washington (No. 7), Oregon (No. 8), USC (No. 9), Oregon State (No. 15) and Utah (No. 18).