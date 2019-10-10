It's the Chicago Bears' bye week, which is the perfect time to really dig into the roster and its slowly crystallizing team needs, some of which will be filled by a rookie or two in the 2020 NFL draft.

Exercises like mock drafts at this time of year are delightful. Few analysts would've projected the offensive line as a Bears weakness entering Week 6, but it is. There are legitimate questions at right guard and it may be time to consider adding another quality, young offensive tackle to the team.

Then there's inside linebacker, where Nick Kwiatkoski made himself a nice chunk of change with his performance in Week 4 against the Vikings and may end up a coveted free agent by season's end. With Danny Trevathan another year older, the position is starting to look like a higher draft priority.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Cornerback? Edge rusher? Yep, they'll need some fine-tuning as well.

And then there's the good 'ole quarterback. It's way too early to suggest, well, anything regarding Mitch Trubisky's standing with the team. But it isn't too soon to suggest Chicago could use an upgrade at the backup spot, and the 2020 NFL draft will offer an opportunity for that on Day 3.

Check out my complete Bears mock draft as the team rests up during the bye week:

Bye Week Mock Draft: Bears grab edge rusher, QB in 7-round mock originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago