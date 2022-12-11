Bye week grades for the Bears 2022 rookie draft class

The Chicago Bears won’t be taking the field this weekend due to their bye week, but it presents a good opportunity to evaluate their 11 draft picks they selected earlier this spring.

Some players have stood out in big ways, while others have disappointed despite getting numerous opportunities. And then there’s the other group that has seen just a few snaps here and there, waiting for their opportunity to make an impact.

After 13 games, here are our grades for the 2022 Bears draft class.

1. CB Kyler Gordon

Oct 24, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) runs the ball after an interception during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Second round, pick No. 39 (Washington)

The Bears focused on fortifying their secondary early in the draft, beginning with Kyler Gordon. The athletic cornerback out of Washington was thrust into action this year primarily at nickel corner and has taken his share of lumps.

Gordon is allowing a 77.4 completion percentage when targeted, which is nearly 20 percent higher than teammate Jaylon Johnson during his rookie year. He’s struggled in pass coverage at times, but has shown to be a solid tackler and effective in run defense. That’s still not enough to live up to his billing as a top-40 pick though. Gordon has improved as the year has gone on before getting injured, but still has a ways to go in his development.

Grade: C

2. S Jaquan Brisker

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 24: Jaquan Brisker #9 of the Chicago Bears leaves the field after defeating the New England Patriots 33-14 at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Second round, pick No. 48 (Penn State)

The second defensive back taken in the second round of the draft, Brisker has had a hot start to his NFL career at safety. He recovered a fumble during his first game and has been one of the best defenders for the Bears during the season.

Brisker is allowing just completion percentage of 57, while quarterbacks have just an 85 rating when he’s targeted. He has also been utilized all over the field as his three sacks lead the entire Bears team.

Both Brisker and Gordon are counted on to be cornerstones of the defense moving forward, but the former has easily been the best player of the draft class thus far.

Grade: A

3. WR Velus Jones Jr.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 27: Velus Jones Jr. #12 of the Chicago Bears runs for yards in the second half of a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 27, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Third round, pick No. 71 (Tennessee)

The first offensive player off the board for the Bears, Velus Jones Jr., was considered a reach at the time and so far that’s been clear as day. Jones missed most of training camp with injuries and has failed to make an impact as a receiver at the next level. He’s totaled just 51 yards from scrimmage on offense, primarily as a gadget player.

Jones was likely going to be a work in progress but the biggest disappointment has been his role on special teams. His blazing speed was supposed to be used as a returner, but Jones has struggled in that department, fumbling punts multiple times in crucial situations. He was even a healthy scratch at times until injuries forced him back in the lineup.

It’s been a bad start for the 25-year old rookie and it feels like a steep climb to dig himself out of this hole.

Grade: D

4. OT Braxton Jones

AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

Fifth round, pick No. 168 (Southern Utah)

The Bears found a gem in the fifth round out of a small school with Braxton Jones. The lineman out of Southern Utah was a bit of an unknown, but impressed coaches right away with his quick learning and impressive measurables.

He quickly vaulted to the top of the depth chart and was starting at left tackle by the team’s mini camp. Jones didn’t let go of that spot all summer long despite increased competition and has started every game for the Bears. He has a PFF grade of 74, second best on the offensive line behind Teven Jenkins.

Jones has been solid all season long, albeit with some mistakes here and there. But for a fifth-round rookie, he’s proved his worth and looks to be someone the Bears can build around instead of being a stop gap.

Grade: B+

5. DL Dominique Robinson

Sep 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Dominique Robinson (91) makes the tackle on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Fifth round, pick 174 (Miami OH)

After just one game this season, it looked like Dominique Robinson was going to be the steal of the draft. The former wide receiver turned defensive lineman totaled 1.5 sacks and one tackle for loss in the win against the San Francisco 49ers. Since then, however, he hasn’t had the same impact.

Robinson has yet to get another sack and has just one more tackle for loss, though he’s been busy on the defensive line racking up tackles. He has 27 total tackles and a pair of passes defensed in 13 games.

With the departure of Robert Quinn earlier this season, the thought was that Robinson would get more opportunities and have a chance to break out. That hasn’t happened yet, though Robinson is still considered a raw prospect. He’s performed about as expected for a fifth-round pick. His hot start just raised expectations a bit.

Grade: C+

6. OL Zachary Thomas

San Diego State Aztecs offensive lineman Zachary Thomas (76) and William Dunkle (73) await at the line of scrimmage as Fresno State Bulldogs defensive tackle Kevin Atkins (90) rushes during the second half of the NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in San Diego. The Aztecs won 17-7. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)

Fifth round, pick No. 186 (San Diego State

The final pick of the fifth round, Zachary Thomas, seemed poised to challenge for one of the guard spots early in the offseason. That didn’t happen and he was jettisoned to the practice squad before he was scooped up by the Los Angeles Rams in November.

Grade: D

7. RB Trestan Ebner

AP Photo/Caean Couto

Sixth round, pick No. 203 (Baylor)

For the second year in a row, the Bears chose a running back in the sixth round of the draft. But unlike Khalil Herbert in 2021, Trestan Ebner hasn’t been able to make big impact.

The running back out of Baylor looked sharp in training camp and stole the third running back spot from veteran Darrynton Evans. Unfortunately, that success hasn’t translated to the regular season. Ebner has just 54 rushing yards on 24 carries and has averaged 22.6 yards per kick return when given the opportunity.

Ebner had a chance to make some noise when Herbert wound up on injured reserve, but was passed up by Evans on the depth chart. The rookie showed flashes of hard running and superb pass catching skills in college, but they haven’t translated to the NFL yet.

Grade: D+

8. C Doug Kramer

Chicago Bears offensive line Michael Schofield, left, works with offensive line Doug Kramer at the NFL football team’s training camp, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Lake Forest, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Sixth round, pick No. 207 (Illinois)

Doug Kramer came into training camp battling for a spot on the roster as the backup center. Unfortunately, he was lost for the year due to a foot injury in camp and never got a chance to show what he can do. The local product will look to make an impact next year.

Grade: N/A

9. OL Ja'Tyre Carter

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Sixth round, pick No. 226 (Southern)

The fourth and final lineman selected in the draft, Ja’Tyre Carter has played sparingly, only on special teams. Carter has appeared in just two games this season, being a healthy scratch for most of the season.

Carter had upside coming out of Southern, but has failed to do much of anything sitting on the bench even though there weren’t many expectations for a late sixth-round pick.

Grade: D+

10. S Elijah Hicks

Dec 4, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) catches a pass for a touchdown against Chicago Bears safety Elijah Hicks (37) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Seventh round, pick No. 254 (California)

The Bears took a chance on a high-flying safety out of Cal in Elijah Hicks. He flashed in out of nowhere to make impressive plays on the ball and has seen more action at the next level due to recent injuries.

Hicks has struggled in pass coverage when called upon, allowing two touchdowns on just four targets. He’s likely best suited as a special teams player.

Grade: C-

11. P Trenton Gill

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Seventh round, pick No. 255 (NC State)

Spending a draft pick on a specialist like a kicker or a punter seems to be frowned upon, but when you need a dependable player at one of those positions, is it really a bad idea to scoop one up? Trenton Gill hasn’t lit the world on fire, but he’s been solid for most of the season. He’s averaged 46.9 yards per punt, which is about average this season in the NFL.

It’s not the most exciting draft pick, but having a seventh-round player deliver almost every time he’s on the field isn’t a bad thing.

Grade: B

