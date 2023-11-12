Bye week breakdown: Taking a look at Chiefs TE Travis Kelce’s 2023 season so far

Travis Kelce’s 2023 season with the Kansas City Chiefs has been multifaceted. His on-field production has been just one part of his story this season, as the budding romance between the All-Pro tight end and pop superstar Taylor Swift has dominated headlines since August.

Kelce’s role in Kansas City’s offense remains a focal point for Chiefs fans amid the team’s effort to defend its Super Bowl title. His ability to gain gritty yards after the catch remains unchanged, and even as Andy Reid’s offense has appeared to falter early in the season, Kelce’s production has remained a constant.

With eight games remaining in the season, Kelce is Kansas City’s leading receiver by a wide margin. While the Chiefs’ receiving corps continues to figure itself out, Kelce’s consistency has helped Patrick Mahomes keep Kansas City atop the AFC standings heading into the most important part of its schedule.

Take a look at what Kelce has accomplished in 2023 so far, and the pace he has established for himself through nine games:

Stats through Week 9

What could Kelce's stats look like at the end of the season?

Kelce is currently pacing to end the 2023 season with 1,268 yards on 121 catches and eight touchdowns. While these stats, particularly the paltry eight touchdowns, may seem pedestrian for a player of Kelce’s caliber, the projection may change if he is able to get more involved in the offense over the course of the next few weeks.

Our take on Kelce's production

Kelce remains the NFL’s top tight end, and his production to this point in the season shows no sign of a slowdown in a season where he turned 34 years old. He remains Patrick Mahomes’ favorite target in the passing game, and with a few more targets over the course of Kansas City’s next eight games, could get on track to put up the best stats of his career.

