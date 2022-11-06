Bye Week Blues - Week 9

Andy Behrens, Matt Harmon and Tank Williams offer up a few bye week fill-ins for week 9.

Video Transcript

ANDY BEHRENS: OK, fellas, as I mentioned, we have six teams on bye, six. Some of them are just loaded with fantasy starters too, so let's offer up a couple of widely available fill ins for anyone still stressing over empty spots in their rosters. Matt, get us started.

MATT HARMON: Yeah, we know that the Chiefs swung a pre-trade deadline trade when they got Kadarius Toney in the roster. But I think for the most part, we can expect these guys to run out like they normally would these Chiefs wide receivers, at least for the next few weeks until Toney fully gets onboarded, and that brings me to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, man. Do I think Marquez Valdes-Scantling should be a full-time player for this offense? Probably not, but he is.

Over the last two weeks, he's second on the team in routes per drop back. He has been out there and I think they've actually started to figure out, like, look, we can say all the fluffy, cute things we want about MVS, like running a full route tree, we're going to get him more involved, whatever. No, you just use him as a deep threat, OK? Just get him on go routes, get him on corner routes, that type of stuff.

18 air yards per target over the last 2 games. Gets a match-up this Sunday night against the Titans defense. Look, I think the Titans have played really strong defense, especially as a run stop unit, but they can still be beat deep. We're only asking for one, maybe two plays for MVS to help you as a bye week fill in. I think he is an option that's widely available that you could throw out there for a potential big ceiling this week.

ANDY BEHRENS: My guy here is a bye week placeholder, and if you've been listening to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, this is not going to surprise you. It's going to be Evan Engram. I've been talking about him a lot.

MATT HARMON: Of course it is.

ANDY BEHRENS: He's finally somewhat heavily rostered, but he's still available in about a 1/3 of Yahoo leagues. Engram has seen 29 targets over the last 4 weeks. I know it feels kind of icky to pick up Evan Engram, and we've all had bad experiences over the years, but he is just getting peppered with targets right now. There are not many tight ends in the game seeing seven plus per week.

Story continues

He's coming off a game with 55 yards and a touchdown in the London game, gets a match-up this week with the Raiders, and this has been pretty friendly, for what it's worth, for opposing tight ends. The Raiders giving up the third most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. They've given up 15 passing touchdowns on the season, almost 260 passing yards per week. So it's a good spot for Engram and I expect him to keep it going in this one. Tank, who do you got as a bye week fill in?

TANK WILLIAMS: Well, both of your guys were already on rosters leading up into this week. My guy, you likely pulled off the waiver wire heap a couple of days ago, and that's Kalif Raymond. And one thing that we've noticed in Detroit is this. The Lions finally figured out that TJ Hockenson is no longer a member of Tight End U, because Tight End U was never Iowa, it was always Stanford.

So that's why they decided to ship him off to Minnesota. We have Josh Reynolds who's been icing up ankles and backs and knees and all that stuff, so he's going to be out. So guess what? That opens up nothing but space and opportunity for my boy, Kalif Raymond.

Because let's not forget, DJ Chark is on air as well. They can't throw every ball to Amon-Ra St. Brown, even though they're going to try. This guy has 22 targets over the past 4 games. I believe he's going to be heavily involved because this is a must game win for the Packers, so I'd expect the Lions to be chasing a lot, trying to keep up with Aaron Rodgers and that offense if they do it. I think they should do against the Detroit Lions defense.

ANDY BEHRENS: Wow. Tank is really speaking to me today, actually. I've got Kalif Raymond going in a probably doomed roster, but I need a little something from him.