After bye, Pat Surtain wants Broncos to build on Week 8 win

The Denver Broncos upset the Kansas City Chiefs 24-9 last week, snapping a 16-game losing streak to their division rival.

“For us as a team to go through what we’ve been through and to finish out a game like that, a big divisional game, is huge for us as a team,” star cornerback Pat Surtain said after the upset. “But you’ve got to keep on building on it.”

After righting the ship against the Chiefs, the Broncos are now 3-5 coming out of their bye week. Up next is a road game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. Coming off a big win gives the team positive momentum for the second half of the season.

“A lot is up for grabs,” Surtain said. “We still have a lot of ball games left. … We got a good spot right now and we’re just going to be looking to improve.”

Surtain, 23, has totaled 30 tackles, eight pass breakups and one interception through the first eight games of the season. He’ll face a tough test going up against Bills receiver Stefon Diggs in Week 10.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire