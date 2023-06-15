Bye bye, Lane Kiffin: Ole Miss a no show in Texas A&M’s 2024 schedule

It’s finally here, folks! Texas A&M’s 2024 football schedule reveal, which took place on the SEC Network on Wednesday night, is already filled with a litany of storylines for the future.

Outside of Texas and Oklahoma’s brutal “welcome to the SEC!” opening season, the Aggies will officially face the likes of Arkansas, Missouri, LSU, and of course, the Texas Longhorns, who will return to Kyle Field for the first time since 2011.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On the road, Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, and South Carolina finish out the eight-game conference slate, and if you’ve already noticed, Jimbo Fisher will avoid Nick Saban and Alabama for the first time since joining the conference, and even better, Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels are nowhere to be found.

Having defeated the Aggies in two consecutives, Kiffin holds the advantage on the gridiron, yet his sore winner mentality coupled with his child like Twitter tantrums and juvenile obsession with Jimbo Fisher’s every word has become boorishly trite. While some believe that Alabama’s absence from the schedule deems greater importance, getting a much-needed break from boy coach is a sight for sore eyes.

As a reminder, these opponents were chosen in order to balance the strength of schedule to create a fair playing field ahead of the expanded College Football Playoff in 2024, while keeping important rivalries such as A&M vs. LSU intact, while the Lone Star Showdown still remains one of the most important rivalries in college football history. Overall, depending on how the roster looks ahead of the 2024 campaign, things are looking good for the Maroon and White going forward.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Advertisement

More Football!

2024 3-star QB Miles O'Neill has committed to Texas A&M ESPN's Greg McElroy pampers to Longhorns fans when talking Texas A&M-Texas rivalry feud Early reports indicate that Texas A&M will host Texas in 2024 at Kyle Field

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire