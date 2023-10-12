BYD Dolphin review: It’s cheap, but it’s not going to trouble MG

The Dolphin starts at £25,490

Dolphin? Really? Well, yes - and it has been used before, for the Renault Dauphine, a sweet little rear-engined four-door saloon produced between 1956 and 1967. I should know, my dad had one and I was sleeping in a travel cot in the back when it spectacularly caught fire.

Renault sold 2.15 million of them, though someone needs to explain to me why the first son of the King of France was called Dauphin, his wife is called Dauphine and the word also translates as dolphin. Congratulations, you are the dolphin…

And you have to admit it is a weird name, although it fits with the aquatic naming policy of Build Your Dreams (BYD), the entrepreneurial Chinese company that started with battery packs and has ended up as one of the world’s largest car makers. It’s on a bit of a wave, with the well-received Atto 3 SUV, the terrifyingly convincing Seal four-door saloon Tesla rival and now the Dauphine, sorry, Dolphin.

The Dolphin is a direct rival to the Fiat 500e and MG4 electric vehicles

This is a 4,290mm long, 1,770mm wide and 2,012mm wide (with mirrors) four-door hatchback; not really a supermini, as it’s usefully longer than a Vauxhall Corsa, if a fraction shorter than an Astra. Think supermini-plus, or urban runabout. Or, perhaps more than a runabout when you consider the choice of 44.9- or 60.4kWh batteries, which give WLTP ranges of 192 miles or 265 miles respectively.

As for charging times, the Dolphin’s LFP (lithium-iron phosphate) batteries are considered more robust and cheaper than the lithium-ion equivalents, and can charge in 29 minutes for a 30 to 80 per cent charge on a 150kW DC fast charger.

Keen pricing

Hold on to your hat over the prices. The Dolphin starts at £25,490 with the smaller battery and (technically inferior) twist-beam rear suspension, rising to £29,490 for the bigger battery with larger wheels, multi-link rear suspension, a bit more power and a lot more kit. The bells-and-whistles, range-topping Design model driven here will set you back £31,695, which puts pricing on par with the Chinese-built MG4.

'The tyres offer all the lateral grip of an ice lolly on a dog’s tongue,' says English

If you want to buy an EV from a more familiar marque there’s the Fiat 500e, Renault Zoe or Nissan Leaf, and that’s about it. Otherwise, you’ll have to pay a bit more for the likes of the Citroën e-C4, which starts from under £35,000. A third option is to wait for forthcoming EVs like the VW ID.2all and Dacia Spring, both of which are due in 2024.

The cabin

Climb in and you’re immediately aware of the design, which is alternately playful and brash. The dash has a 12.8-inch touch screen in the centre that can swivel into portrait or landscape views, though the merits of doing this remain unclear. Switchgear sits on a barrel bar about the same size as those Christmas tubes of Smarties. Each switch requires rotating, but as the segments aren’t knurled, they’re more difficult to spin than should be the case - especially with arthritic fingers. The instrument binnacle is another screen in front of the steering wheel, which is a bit small and cluttered with digital displays. The overall look sticks with a nautical theme complete with wave design for the fascia and rather nice, curvaceous seats.

BYD Dolphin's interior: alternately playful and brash

You sit quite high in the front and vertical seat adjustment, even in the top model, is limited though it’s not too hard to find a decent driving position. In the back the flat floor helps taller passengers slot their feet under the front seats, so there’s room for one six-footer to sit behind another. Our top model test car had the big sunroof option which helps give a sense of space and air in the cabin. The boot is a reasonable 345 litres with a false floor, under which is a charge cable storage space. The rear seat backs fold 60/40 onto their bases but the total load floor isn’t entirely flat.

If the sit-up-and-beg coachwork and design for the 17-inch wheels gives an impression of the BMW i3, the cabin further confirms that impression. Not as clever, no, but there’s design merit in here.

On the road

That notional comparison with the BMW i3 disappears as soon as you get going, though. We first drove this car at a test track in August and while the performance and range seemed pretty good, the dynamics were awful, especially the damping control of the softly-suspended body. In addition, the tyres were an obscure Chinese brand that seemed to do not much more than holding the body off the ground while offering all the lateral grip of an ice lolly on a dog’s tongue.

'There is almost no self-centering to the steering system,' says English

Since then, BYD has apparently had a twist of the screwdriver on the wildly overactive lane-keeping assist and given the Dolphin some half-decent rubber. Even so, 201bhp unleashed quickly through the front wheels is apt to have this car swerving around. The ride is still soft but the damping control means the tyres still clout anything with a sharp edge.

There’s also that darty steering, with the lane-keeping system still shying at solid bits of scenery - instead steering the car towards moving traffic in the oncoming lane. There is almost no self-centering to the steering system; you dial in some lock and the car will continue to maintain that lock until you physically turn the wheel back to straight ahead again. It’s not a particularly enjoyable drive.

Verdict

The Dolphin feels very underbaked, and while it would be easy to suggest the Chinese don’t know how to develop a fine handling and riding car, that is neither fair nor true. Witness the BYD Seal, which we drove and were highly impressed with last month. Conspiracy or cock-up, the Dolphin feels as if there’s a pleasing little battery electric hatchback in there, struggling to get out. Back to the test track, ladies and gentlemen…

The Facts

On test: BYD Dolphin

Body style: five-door supermini SUV

On sale: now

How much? From £25,490 in Active trim, £31,695 as tested for Design top model

How fast? 99mph, 0-62mph in 7sec

How economical? 4.4mpkWh (WLTP Combined), on test 3.9mpkWh

Electric powertrain: AC permanent magnet synchronous motor driving the front wheels. 60.4kWh, 420kg lithium-iron phosphate LFP blade battery pack.

Electric range: 265 miles WLTP, on test, 235 miles

Maximum power/torque: 201bhp/228lb ft

CO2 emissions: 0g/km (tailpipe), 29.3g/km (well-to-wheel)

VED: £0

Warranty: 6yrs/93,750 miles, with 8yrs/93,750 miles on battery

The rivals

Fiat 500e 24kw City

from £28,195

Fiat 500e 24kw City: more boutique than the BYD

More boutique than the BYD, and with its Cinquecento style, a great deal better looking and also much better to drive. The 24kWh battery restricts the range to just 118 miles and the 93bhp motor gives 0-62mph in 9.5sec. There is a 42kWh version, though, which gives a 199-mile range, and costs £31,195.

MG4 EV SE

from £26,940

MG4 EV SE: a similar madcap touch screen, but with tauter handling

The lowliest MG4 is about the same size and price as its BYD equivalent. Its performance is similar, too, with a 169bhp motor, a 51kWh LFP battery and an WLTP range of about 218 miles. The style is more coupe-like than the Dolphin, but it’s slightly more cramped in the back. Similar madcap touch screen, but with tauter handling and better resolved stability electronics.

Would you take a chance on the BYD Dolphin? Let us know in the comments