BW Staff Predictions: How many games will the Bears win in final stretch?

After an encouraging 5-1 start, the Chicago Bears have spiraled out of control in a four-game losing streak that has them sitting at 5-5 at the bye week.

While the Bears’ remaining schedule features just one winning team on the slate — the Green Bay Packers — this certainly won’t be a cakewalk for a team that needs to find a spark on offense.

So how many wins will Chicago pull out in the final stretch? Here’s how our Bears Wire staff sees the Bears’ season shaking out in the final six games.

Alyssa Barbieri: 3 games

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Record: 3-3

Final Record: 8-8

It’s hard to have any confidence about this Bears team, even with a top-five defense. If Chicago had been able to come away with a win and some momentum against the Vikings, I would’ve easily said they would win at least four of the final six games, perhaps even snag a win against the Packers. But with the mess that is the Bears offense, it’s hard to believe they can score enough points to win more than three games if they’re lucky. Chicago’s final stretch is somewhat favorable as they have just two games against a winning team -- the Packers -- in the final four weeks. They also have one more game against NFC North opponents the Lions and Vikings and have two winnable games against the stumbling Texans and Jaguars. Ultimately, it’s the offense that will dictate how many wins this Bears team is able to accumulate over the last six weeks of the regular season. Perhaps making a switch back to quarterback Mitchell Trubisky could bring a spark to this offense. After all, the offense was at its best when Trubisky was under center. Which could’ve been due to the fact that not only is he mobile, but the Bears were running their offense differently. They utilized a lot more snaps from under center and play-action, which seemed to help both Trubisky and the offensive line. Not that Trubisky’s return would fix everything. But it’s time to start holding Nick Foles to the same standards Trubisky was held to before he was benched. It’s hard to believe that this Bears team was at one point the top seed in the NFC this season. But winning ugly against bad teams only lasted so long. Now, a four-game losing streak has all but dashed their playoff hopes. Instead of being in control of their own destiny, they now have to rely on other teams if they want to lock up a postseason berth.

Story continues

Brendan Sugrue: 3 games

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Record: 3-3

Final Record: 8-8

Things look very bleak for the Chicago Bears as they head into their final six games of the 2020 season. After dropping four straight games to fall to .500, can they go on yet another run to make the postseason? Unfortunately, I just don’t see it happening. A mediocre offense regressed to become awful and a stellar defense simply can’t do it all alone. Things may get slightly better after the bye, but it won’t be enough to make the postseason. The Bears are going to lose against the Packers next Sunday. It’s guaranteed at this point. But then they have a shot to win some games again, facing the Lions and Texans who have struggled throughout the year. They nearly beat the Vikings with no offense last week and perhaps a change at quarterback can improve the 31st offense to 28th, which in turn could be enough to beat Minnesota. But a split at the end between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Packers will leave this team at 8-8.

Greg Williams: 2 wins

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Record: 2-4

Final Record: 7-9

The bye week isn't going to help the Chicago Bears. Perhaps, a few players will start to get healthy, but there's no fixing that offense. The defense is elite, but the offense is ridiculous. As of now, there is a quarterback controversy between Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky. Nonetheless, neither quarterback has shown they can completely change the offense. Trubisky might be able to buy an extra few plays due to his athleticism, but that can only do so much to an opponent. The Bears have a favorable schedule, but none of their remaining games give me any confidence. The Bears have two remaining games against a top offense with the Packers and the Bears offense hasn't shown to do much damage. The Lions came one play short of beating the Bears and have gotten better. The Vikings have already beaten the Bears. The Texans and Jaguars seem like favorable matchups, but any team against the Bears offense has a chance.

Ryan Fedrau: 4 games

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Remaining Record: 4-2

Final Record: 9-7

After starting the season 5-1, making the playoffs seemed likely. Now, it doesn’t seem so likely. Going into the bye week, there’s little hope this team will be a playoff team. There’s too much they have to do to make this a reality. Luckily for them, they have winnable games against the Texans, Lions, and Jaguars. With Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback, I believe they’ll win all three of those games. The question marks come with playing the Packers twice and a rematch with the Vikings. In all honesty, it’s unlikely the Bears beat Green Bay either time. The only way they’d have a chance is if the Packers benched starters Week 17. If that happens, Chicago could sneak into the playoffs – but it’s not likely. That being said, if Trubisky starts the rest of the way, there’s no reason why they cannot finish 4-2. The Bears made a huge mistake by benching Trubisky and they’re paying for it. They deserve to miss the playoffs. The team totally fell apart.