BW girls tennis beat St. James; BW-Alco, Ridge-Keyser, Southern-Trinity split

Apr. 24—CUMBERLAND — The Bishop Walsh girl's team defeated St. James on Tuesday 3-2.

It was the Spartans first win over St. James in over six years.

In singles, Autumn Hoppert defeated Alicia Moreno 6-3 and 6-1.

Carmen Zarco from the Saints beat Adair Perini 6-3 in both sets.

In doubles, Rachel Wharton and Marina Williams from BW won over Greer Lotsikas and Caitlyn Kumst 6-2 in both sets.

Cassie Hein and Rachael Still from the Spartans defeated Nina Hu and Azania Crawford.

After Hein and Still took set one 6-3, the second set ended in a 6-6 tie.

Hein and Still won the tiebreaker 9-7.

Kaylynn Burger and Julie Rodriguez swept Rory Gilmore and Deirdre Fisher 6-0 in both sets.

The Spartans improved to 8-0 with the win.

CUMBERLAND — Allegany and Bishop Walsh split Monday's tennis match, with the Alco boys and BW girls each winning 3-2.

In boys singles, Bishop Walsh's David DiNola beat Noah Marker 6-2 and 6-3.

Mani Vahedi from the Spartans defeated Jett Loar 6-0 and 6-1.

In doubles, Alco's Eoin Mowbray and Geronimo Stephens defeated Carson Hamelin and Minh Lee 6-4 in both sets.

Liam Mowbray and Mason Salvadge from the Campers beat JJ Pacsuta and Christian Dowling 6-0 and 6-2.

Nick Wilt and Finn Gallagher from Allegany defeated Harry Vassiliadi and Anthony Shorto 7-5 and 6-3.

The Allegany boys improved to 3-3-1 on the season.

The Campers previously lost 4-3 to Hedgesville on Wednesday, Apr. 17.

In the girls singles, Bishop Walsh's Hoppert defeated Delaney Meadors 6-1 in both sets.

Perini from the Spartans beat Anna Hilderbrand 6-0 and 6-2.

In doubles, Williams and Lydia Vassiliadi from Bishop Walsh defeated Maya Hare and Danica Knight 6-3, 2-6 and 10-2.

Andy Preaskorn and Dunia Abdo from the Campers defeated Rachael Wharton and Rachael Still 6-3, 4-6 and 10-8.

Alco won the other doubles match by forfeit.

The Campers beat Hedgesville on Wednesday, Apr. 17 and are now 5-2.

Allegany played Mountain Ridge on Wednesday.

Mtn. Ridge, Keyser split

FROSTBURG — The Mountain Ridge boys swept Keyser, 5-0, and the Golden Tornado girls won 3-2 to secure a split on Monday.

In boys action, Aiden Pirolozzi defeated Trey Kitzmiller, 6-2, 6-2, and James Chen edged Nate Lewis in a tiebreaker third set, 3-6, 6-1 (11-9).

Mountain Ridge dropped just three games in doubles.

Landon Shaw and Leif Sloan cruised by Dylan Milla and Ben Heavener, 6-0, 6-1, and James DeCarlo and Gavin Clayton made quick work of Naim Smith and CJ Fraley, 6-1, 6-1.

Keyser forfeited the final doubles match.

On the girls side, the Keyser and Mountain Ridge split the singles matches. The Miners' Marissa Greig rolled in No. 1 singles over Carlee Staggs, 6-2, 6-0, and the Tornado's Claire Reel won a thriller 1-6, 6-2 (10-5) over Abby Kennell to even the tally.

Keyser cruised in the first doubles match, as Connie Strother/Kyle Keplinger downed Ryan Whitehead and Jazmyn White, 6-2, 6-1.

The Tornado then took a thriller in No. 2 doubles to secure the match win. Emily Tasker and Aubrey Fisher outlasted Emma Oyer and Ashlyn Shaw, 4-6, 6-4 (10-8).

The Miners' Lyla Robison and Ava Armstrong defeated Morgan Jones and Emmaleigh Bittinger, 7-6, 6-1, in the final match.

Keyser hosts Northern on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and is at Southern on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Mountain Ridge hosts Allegany on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Southern boys, Trinity girls win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Southern boys defeated Trinity Christian 7-0, and the Trinity girls won by the same margin on Monday.

In boys singles, Ben Nazelrod beat Joshua Mescure, 8-2, Shane Sisler downed Landon Murdock, 8-1, Sean Eiswert routed Everett Gannon, 8-0, and Gus Alvarez rolled Max Mancuso, 8-2.

In doubles, Nazelrod & Noah Ferguson edged Mescure and Murdock, 9-8 (8-6), Kolton Michael and Andrew SanJulian bested Gannon and Mancuso, 9-7, and Carter Gray and Brendan Woolslayer defeeated Hamilton Bueakey and Donduan Hurley, 8-2.

The Trinity girls won all seven matches over the Rams.

In singles, Taylor Stephens beat Allie Newman, 8-1, Abigail Fisher defeated Bella Ross, 8-3, Liz Fulk won over Hailey Harvey, 8-3, and Evie Lewis edged Amelia Bolden, 8-6.

In doubles play, Stephens/Fisher beat Cadence Natividad/Rylee Iden, 8-2, Fulk/Lewis bested Ava Hunt/Lena Hernandez, 8-2, and Kate Barbabella and Mattea Aberold secured the sweep with an 8-3 victory over Ella Hershfeldt and Faith Porter.

Southern hosts Keyser on Wednesday at 4 p.m.