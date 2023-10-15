BVarsity Week 9 Rewind: Another big night for Drillers' Abbott in 56-7 win over Highland

Oct. 14—Brison Abbott rushed for 256 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries to lead Bakersfield High to a 56-7 victory over Highland on Friday night.

Abbott now has 1,686 yards and 17 touchdowns on the season, and has rushed for more than 200 yards and scored three touchdowns in each of his last five games.

The Drillers (5-3, 2-1) have now won four of their last five games, with the only coming to Bakersfield Christian, 34-32 in the SYVL opener two weeks ago.

Senior fullback Drahcir Mackey rushed for 57 yards and two scores on six carries. He also had a team-high nine tackles, including six for a loss, a sack and forced a fumble.

Quarterback Ryan Iniguez was 4 of 8 passing for 133 yards, with two TD passes to Isaiah Richards. Iniguez was also intercepted twice. Richards finished with three receptions for 82 yards, and Kenyon Warner had a 50-yard catch.

Andres Sanders also had a rushing touchdown for BHS, one of six on the ground against the Scots (2-6, 0-2).

Defensively, Joey Wheeler had six tackles and a sack, and Brenton Brown had five tackles, one for a loss and had a 45-yard kickoff return. Nate Neal recovered a fumble and Bruce Veasey had an interception.

Frontier 39, Stockdale 14

Senior quarterback Malachi Statler was 13 of 22 for 252 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Titans (8-0, 2-0) past the Mustangs (3-5, 0-3) in South Yosemite River League play. The victory sets up a showdown with Liberty (7-1, 3-0) with the SYRL title on the line. Statler threw touchdown passes to Talen Ramirez and Landon Heredia, and Brycen Tablit rushed for a pair of TDs and finished with 98 yards on 13 carries. Kobie Watson had a team-high 89 yards receiving on three catches, with Ramirez finishing with 71 yards on four catches. Heredia's scoring catch was a 38-yarder, and he added 49 yards rushing on five carries. Defensively, Bryan Chris Holley had six tackles, two for a loss, two sacks and forced a fumble, and James Moon had eight tackles, one tackle for a loss and a sack.

Tehachapi 49, North 6

The Warriors (9-0, 3-0) orchestrated a balanced offensive attack to stay perfect on the season with a South Yosemite Mountain League victory over the Stars (2-6, 1-1). Tehachapi finished with 505 total yards, 228 yards rushing and a season-high 277 yards passing. Quarterback Jacob Root accounted for five touchdowns, three rushing and two passing, finding Kaleb Songer and Cyler Hoofard on touchdown completions of 24 and 36 yards, respectively. Andrew Aguirre was the leading receiver with five receptions for 121 yards. In the ground game, AJ Anderson and Aiden Nicholson combined for 159 yards rushing and two touchdowns to complement Root's three rushing scores. On defense, Mike Jones and Tylere Lombardi each had 13 tackles, followed by Aguirre with eight tackles. Songer and Nicholson recorded interceptions. For North, Carson Bennett had 152 all-purpose yards, which included a 54-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Gary Oates had 79 yards receiving.

Kennedy 62, McFarland 7

Jace Demacabalin rushed for three touchdowns, Kevin Franco scored on a 65-yard run and Jonah De La Cueva returned an interception for a TD to lead the Thunderbirds (7-1, 4-0) past the Cougars (2-7, 0-5) in South Sequoia League play.

Demacabalin, who has been nursing an injured shoulder the past two weeks, finished with 96 yards on four carries, with Franco (72 yards on three carries), Jamison Membreve (six carries, 67 yards), Damian Flores and Manny Ayon combined for the team's seven rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Javier Valdez was 3 for 7 passing for 63 yards and a 40-yard scoring pass to David Ortiz.

Golden Valley 49, West 28

Dominick Thompson rushed for 226 yards and three touchdowns and Nate Abbott added 161 yards on the ground and three scores as the Bulldogs (6-2) rallied from a 21-0 first-quarter deficit to defeat the Vikings (1-7). Golden Valley gave a lot of credit to his offensive line and two-way standout Emilio Arjon, who had 101 yards rushing and a score on seven carries and an interception on defense. "This (offensive line) is amazing," said Cain, whose team rushed for 500 yards. "Each week we call on them and each week they answer." West sophomore quarterback Elias Gurrola completed all three of his passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 40 yards and a score — all in the first quarter — before leaving with a leg injury. The severity of the injury will not be known until Monday, according to Vikings coach Derrick Dunham.

South 20, East 17

Josh Encinas was 11 of 22 passing for 188 yards and a scoring pass to Samuel De La Cruz to lead the Spartans (3-5, 2-1) past the Blades (2-6, 0-2) in South Yosemite Mountain League play. De La Cruz had four catches for 63 yards, and James Webster finished with 30 yards rushing and a touchdown, and also scored a two-point conversion. He also had 71 yards receiving on three catches. Defensively, Sam Organista had a team-high 14 tackles, while Marvin Parra contributed 12 tackles, two for a loss, and a sack.

Independence 28, Ridgeview 21

Richard Gooden rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries to lead the Falcons (4-4, 2-1) past the Wolf Pack (1-7, 0-2) in South Yosemite Valley League play. Quarterback Diego Hernandez had 106 yards on 15 carries and also threw a scoring pass. Defensively, Johnny Gonzalez had three sacks.

Arvin 42, Foothill 7

Sophomore quarterback Andrew Rosales threw for 130 yards and two touchdowns to Jack Kasinger to lead the Bears (5-4, 2-1) past the Trojans (3-5, 1-1) in South Yosemite Horizon League play. Tight end Remy Vasquez had a team-high six catches for 59 yards and Kasinger finished with 52 receiving yards. Xavier Reynoso rushed for 146 yards and two scores and Freddy Pulido added 93 yards on six carries and a touchdown.

Mira Monte 49, Del Oro 0

The Lions (1-7, 1-1) had seven sacks and returned two interceptions for touchdowns in a South Yosemite Horizon League victory over the Suns (0-8, 0-3).

Frazier Mountain 63, Kern Resource Center 0

All 11 seniors scored on Senior Night as the Falcons (7-0) remained perfect with a victory over KRC. Brissa Mosso became the first girls player in Frazier Mountain history to score a touchdown when she eached the end zone on a 3-yard run. Senior quarterback Max Barker threw for two 2-point conversions, ran for a 4-yard score and caught a 7-yard touchdown pass. Senior Randy Jardines rushed for 91 yards and a 12-yard TD, and also had six tackles, including four unassisted. Seniors Salvador Velazquez, Luke Koehler, Felipe Lopez and Juan Esparza each ran for a score, seniors Michael Chavez and Isaac Zerapio caught touchdown passes, seniors Jacob Tamanian and Calvin Points scored 2-point conversion and senior Josue Pineda had a conversion and three PATs. Chavez also intercepted a pass. Douglas Farringer and Andrew Saenz each had two sacks, while Saez, Maurice Tondreau and Riley Litton each recovered a fumble.