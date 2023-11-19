Advertisement

BVARSITY roundup: Results from Saturday's Thanksgiving Hoopfest, Highway 58 Shootout

The Bakersfield Californian
·2 min read

Nov. 19—High school girls basketball

Frontier Thanksgiving Hoopfest

Saturday's results

Golden Valley 47, Garces 20

Bakersfield 51, Mira Monte 18

Visalia-Mt. Whitney 51, Del Oro 12

Fresno-Justin Garza 50, Lancaster 48

Centennial 58, Shafter 36

Porterville-Monache 57, Clovis East 47

West 44, Frontier 42

Blue Division: Frontier 2-1; Fresno-Justin Garza 2-1; Lancaster 2-1; West 1-2 (2-2 overall in tourney); Golden Valley 1-2.

White Division: Visalia-Mt. Whitney 3-0; Mira Monte 1-2; Garces 1-2; South 1-2; Del Oro 0-3.

Black Division: Porterville-Monache 3-0; Clovis East 2-1; Centennial 2-1; Bakersfield 1-2; Shafter 0-3.

High school boys basketball

Mira Monte Highway 58 Shootout

Saturday's results

Championship game

South 53, Burroughs 39

SHS(5-0): James Webster (POG) 21, Gyrell Hasley 9.

Note: Spartans win Shootout title for second straight season; POG-Player of the game.

Other Shootout results

Delano 64, Shafter 53

DHS (4-1): Jotham Amodo 18, Juan Lopez (POG) 14.

SHS (1-2): Shaun Maldonado 28.

South 62, Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley 46

SHS (4-0): James Webster (POG) 10, Chauncey Carter 11, Eddie Ramey 11.

PV (2-1): Inderveer Toor 10, James Torres 10.

Burroughs 55, Corcoran 51

BHS (3-1): Cory Kent (POG) 20, Dominic Sellers 13.

CHS: Javon Bragg 20, Izaiah Gonzalez 12.

Tehachapi 71, Kern Valley 35

THS (2-4): Anthony Cerbantez (POG) 31, Devin Jackson 12.

KV (0-3): Joey Galvan 14.

Delano 57, Mira Monte 52

DHS (3-1): Ibrahim Shuwait (POG) 16, Jotham Amodo 14.

MM (2-2): Matthew Guerrero 18, Terrell Jones 14.

Shafter 52, Golden Valley 31

GV (1-3): Kevin Soto 8.

SHS (1-1): Aidan Cardenas 13, Shaun Maldonado (POG) 13.

Tehachapi 62, Del Oro 42

THS (1-4): Anthony Cerbantez (POG) 37.

DO (0-3): Gabriel Bocardo 20, Keenan Starling 12.