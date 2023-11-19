BVARSITY roundup: Results from Saturday's Thanksgiving Hoopfest, Highway 58 Shootout
Nov. 19—High school girls basketball
Frontier Thanksgiving Hoopfest
Saturday's results
Golden Valley 47, Garces 20
Bakersfield 51, Mira Monte 18
Visalia-Mt. Whitney 51, Del Oro 12
Fresno-Justin Garza 50, Lancaster 48
Centennial 58, Shafter 36
Porterville-Monache 57, Clovis East 47
West 44, Frontier 42
Blue Division: Frontier 2-1; Fresno-Justin Garza 2-1; Lancaster 2-1; West 1-2 (2-2 overall in tourney); Golden Valley 1-2.
White Division: Visalia-Mt. Whitney 3-0; Mira Monte 1-2; Garces 1-2; South 1-2; Del Oro 0-3.
Black Division: Porterville-Monache 3-0; Clovis East 2-1; Centennial 2-1; Bakersfield 1-2; Shafter 0-3.
High school boys basketball
Mira Monte Highway 58 Shootout
Saturday's results
Championship game
South 53, Burroughs 39
SHS(5-0): James Webster (POG) 21, Gyrell Hasley 9.
Note: Spartans win Shootout title for second straight season; POG-Player of the game.
Other Shootout results
Delano 64, Shafter 53
DHS (4-1): Jotham Amodo 18, Juan Lopez (POG) 14.
SHS (1-2): Shaun Maldonado 28.
South 62, Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley 46
SHS (4-0): James Webster (POG) 10, Chauncey Carter 11, Eddie Ramey 11.
PV (2-1): Inderveer Toor 10, James Torres 10.
Burroughs 55, Corcoran 51
BHS (3-1): Cory Kent (POG) 20, Dominic Sellers 13.
CHS: Javon Bragg 20, Izaiah Gonzalez 12.
Tehachapi 71, Kern Valley 35
THS (2-4): Anthony Cerbantez (POG) 31, Devin Jackson 12.
KV (0-3): Joey Galvan 14.
Delano 57, Mira Monte 52
DHS (3-1): Ibrahim Shuwait (POG) 16, Jotham Amodo 14.
MM (2-2): Matthew Guerrero 18, Terrell Jones 14.
Shafter 52, Golden Valley 31
GV (1-3): Kevin Soto 8.
SHS (1-1): Aidan Cardenas 13, Shaun Maldonado (POG) 13.
Tehachapi 62, Del Oro 42
THS (1-4): Anthony Cerbantez (POG) 37.
DO (0-3): Gabriel Bocardo 20, Keenan Starling 12.