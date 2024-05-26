BV North grad Harry Higgs wins second straight Korn Ferry Tour golf tournament

Harry Higgs golfed his way to a second straight Korn Ferry Tour victory on Sunday afternoon in Knoxville, Tennessee.

And for the second straight week, the 32-year-old graduate of Blue Valley North High School did it by winning a playoff.

One week after chipping in for eagle to force a playoff at the AdventHealth Championship in front of a hometown crowd at Blue Hills, Higgs outlasted Frankie Capan III in a playoff at Holston Hills Country Club in Knoxville.

Higgs is the first player in the PGA feeder tour’s history to post back-to-back playoff victories.

The decisive short-iron this time was Higgs’ putter, as he won with a 37-footer for eagle on the second playoff hole. He carded a 5-under 65 on Sunday to finish 19-under for the tournament.

Higgs, who played in The Masters in 2022, has conditional status on the PGA Tour this year. But reacquiring full-time status on the big tour seems to be well within his grasp: The consecutive victories have pushed his standing from seventh to second on the Korn Ferry Tour’s points list.

At the end of the Korn Ferry season, the developmental tour’s top 30 players earn PGA Tour cards.

After winning Sunday, Higgs paid tribute to Grayson Murray, 30, a fellow pro golfer (and winner of the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour event in KC) who took his own life over the weekend.