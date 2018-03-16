The Buzzer: Winnin’ MacKinnon; Laine the teen dream

Players of the Night

James Reimer collected a big win for the Florida Panthers, who bested the Boston Bruins 3-0 on Thursday. Shutting out the Bruins is a tough task in 2017-18, as this was their first goose egg since October. It wasn’t an off night either, as Reimer made 46 saves.

Anze Kopitar collected a goal and three assists in leading the Kings to a 4-1 win against the Red Wings. More on that match here.

Quite a few players enjoyed three-point outputs. Nathan MacKinnon probably steals the show thanks to context, though, as he extended a 10-game point streak by collecting two goals and one assist, pushing his season scoring total to a ridiculous 85 points in just 62 games.

Nathan MacKinnon of the @Avalanche registered 2-1—3 to extend his point streak to 10 games, a run which includes 10 goals and 10 assists. #NHLStats #COLvsSTL pic.twitter.com/k7Qkz7xm0i — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 16, 2018





Highlights

Check out Oliver Bjorkstrand scoring from down on one knee:

Let’s not forget about MacKinnon’s linemates in Colorado. If it helps, watch Gabriel Landeskog send a tremendous pass to splendid sophomore Mikko Rantanen, who buried a high-skill backhand goal:

GABRIEL LANDESKOG SENDS A BEAUTIFUL STRETCH PASS TO MIKKO RANTANEN WHO LIFTS THE BACKHANDER HOME! 3-1 AVS! pic.twitter.com/LXZexkIJWc — NHL Daily 365 (@NHLDaily365) March 16, 2018





Evgeni Malkin scored his 40th goal of the season, gently reminding the hockey world that he can do amazing things during a relatively healthy campaign:

Want a lowlight and maybe some comic relief? Watch as poor ‘ol OEL (Oliver Ekman-Larsson) gets elbowed by an official calling him for a penalty. Sheesh.

Teen Spirit

Patrik Laine might occasionally sport the sort of facial hair that makes him look like he could have starred in a John Lithgow classic, the Winnipeg Jets winger is actually still a teenager. (Laine turns 20 on April 19.) Laine is also still scoring,

By starting the play off through the neutral zone, @PatrikLaine29 stretched out his point streak to 14 games. It's the longest by a teenager in NHL history. pic.twitter.com/R5N9H66RmM — NHL (@NHL) March 16, 2018





More fun facts

Patrick Marleau climbs the ranks.

#Leafs Patrick Marleau records his 1,122nd career point, passing Darryl Sittler for 58th on all-time list. — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) March 16, 2018





Nashville Predators: still red-hot.

The @PredsNHL extended their point streak to 13 games (12-0-1), one shy of the longest in franchise history set in 2015-16 (14 GP). #NHLStats #NSHvsARI pic.twitter.com/z11o1U8OjS — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 16, 2018





Scores

Maple Leafs 5, Sabres 2

Capitals 7, Islanders 3

Blue Jackets 5, Flyers 3

Penguins 5, Canadiens 3

Panthers 3, Bruins 0

Avalanche 4, Blues 1

Jets 6, Blackhawks 2

Predators 3, Coyotes 2

Kings 4, Red Wings 1

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.