The Buzzer: Three straight shutouts for Vasilevskiy; Canadiens fire Waite

Vasilevskiy earned his third straight shutout during a 2-0 win over the Stars. Yanni Gourde and Ondrej Palat provided the goals, while the netminder extended his shutout streak to 199:23 with 28 stops. The last time Vasilevskiy allowed a goal against the Stars? That would be Game 5 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. Tampa has now won five in a row and boasts a 15-4-1 record.

While Kasperi Kapanen scored twice in a span of 5:02 in the first period, it was Jarry who put on a show during a 5-2 win over the Flyers. The Penguins netminder made a season-high 40 saves, including 15 in the final period.

The Jets captain recorded his fifth three-point night of the season during a 5-2 win over the Canucks. Connor, meanwhile, picked up his seventh multi-point game this year with a goal and two assists. Scheifele was on the scoresheet three times with a trio of assists. For Scheifele and Wheeler, according to TSN, they tied Paul MacLean for the third-most three-plus point games in Winnipeg (not Jets) NHL history.

OTHER TUESDAY NOTES

• Tyler Toffoli netted his 13th of the year and Carey Price stopped 26 shots to give Dominique Ducharme his first win as Canadiens head coach. Price now has 354 regular season wins, pushing him past Rogie Vachon and Evgeni Nabokov into 21st on the NHL’s all-time list.

Price also will have a new goaltending coach as the Canadiens fired Stéphane Waite and hired Sean Burke as director of goaltending. Burke, who has been a western scout for the Habs since 2016, will go through a 14-day quarantine before taking over. Marco Marciano, Montreal’s AHL goalie coach, will work with Jake Allen and Carey Price for now.

• Shorthanded goals by Anders Lee and Oliver Wahlstrom helped the Islanders edge the Devils, 2-1. Wahlstrom now has a five-game points streak.

• Cam Atkinson opened the scoring with a shorthanded tally and later assisted on a Jack Roslovic goal during Columbus’ win over the Red Wings. Atkinson now has four shorthanded goals, one behind Rick Nash for the franchise record in a single season.

• Sebastian Aho scored the first and last goal of Carolina’s 4-2 win over the Predators. The Canes have won three in a row.

• Pavel Buchnevich started off the Rangers’ 3-2 win over Buffalo with a goal 28 seconds into the game. He wasn’t done for the period, later assisting on Alexis Lafreniere‘s third goal of the season just 2:08 later.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NIGHT

• Congrats to Hurricanes rookie Steven Lorentz, a 2015 seventh-rounder, who scored his first NHL goal:

What a moment for Steven Lorentz! pic.twitter.com/HjyrSuWJXR — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 3, 2021

• On this day in 1993, Mario Lemieux returned from cancer treatments to play against the Flyers. The fans inside PPG Paints Arena gave a nice ovation Tuesday night for Philadelphia forward Oskar Lindblom, who returned last summer from his own cancer fight:

STATS OF THE NIGHT

The @NYRangers (00:28) and @BuffaloSabres (00:55) exchanged goals in the opening minute of the game. It marked the first time both teams each scored in the first minute of a regular-season game since Los Angeles (00:16) and Edmonton (00:38) did so on March 26, 2016. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/KzEZjGaLxs — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 3, 2021

Malkin has missed 7 of the last 13 regular season home GP vs. the Flyers. Hart still has never faced the Penguins here with both Sid and Geno in the lineup. — Bob Grove (@bobgrove91) March 2, 2021

Predators goals by period this season: 1st: 11

2nd: 9

3rd: 28 — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) March 3, 2021

SCORES

Rangers 3, Sabres 2

Blue Jackets 4, Red Wings 1

Canadiens 3, Senators 1

Islanders 2, Devils 1

Penguins 5, Flyers 2

Jets 5, Canucks 2

Hurricanes 4, Predators 2

Lightning 2, Stars 0

