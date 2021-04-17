The Buzzer: Swayman stays hot for Bruins; Toffoli leads Canadiens

Three Stars

1. Tyler Toffoli, Montreal Canadiens. This signing has worked out better than Montreal could have ever hoped. With his two goals on Friday night — the only two goals in 2-1 Montreal win over the Calgary Flames — Toffoli topped the 20-goal mark, giving him 21 for the season in only 38 games. Going back to the 2019-20 season Toffoli has now scored 29 goals in 44 games since being traded away from the Los Angeles Kings. This has been one of the best free agent signings of the year. Montreal’s win gives it a six-point lead over the Flames for the fourth playoff spot in the North Division while still having three games in hand. Montreal has to be happy with its playoff chances at this point.

2. Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins. With Jaroslav Halak still sidelined, Swayman has stepped into the lineup and been absolutely sensational for the Bruins. He stopped all 25 shots he faced in a 3-0 win over the New York Islanders on Friday to record his first career shutout. He has now won four of his first five starts in the NHL with a .938 save percentage.

3. Nick Bonino, Minnesota Wild. Bonino had a goal and an assist for the Wild in a 3-2 win as they sent the San Jose Sharks to their fourth consecutive defeat. The Wild now have a 12-point cushion for a playoff spot in the West Division, and an 11-point lead over the St. Louis Blues for the fourth playoff spot.

Other Notable Performances From Friday

• Taylor Hall scored for the second game in a row to help lead the Bruins offense. Read more about that game here.

• Robin Lehner stopped all 16 shots he faced and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist for the Vegas Golden Knights as they dominated the Anaheim Ducks, 4-0, and outshot them by a 51-16 margin.

Highlights Of The Day

David Pastrnak scores with 2.4 seconds to play in the first period to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead over the New York Islanders.

It took William Karlsson just nine seconds into the second period to score the first goal of the game for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Mats Zuccarello scores with a quick shot right off the faceoff.

Scores

Montreal Canadiens 2, Calgary Flames 1

Boston Bruins 3, New York Islanders 0

Minnesota Wild 3, San Jose Sharks 2

Vegas Golden Knights 4, Anaheim Ducks 0

Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings (Postponed)

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

