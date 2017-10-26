The Buzzer: Steen’s 4-point night powers Blues; Bob shines vs. Sabres

Player of the Night: Alex Steen, St. Louis Blues

While taking care of the Calgary Flames, Steen had a hand in four of the five Blues goals in their 5-2 victory. He evened the score with his first of the season late in the opening period, assisted on power play goals from Jaden Schwartz and Alex Pietrangelo and then set up Paul Stastny’s tally.

Highlight of the Night:

— More like a lowlight. Jake Allen is going to want a second crack at this one.

MISC:

— Pietrangelo’s goal was a snipe:

— St. Louis has received 12 goals from their defense through 10 games.

— Thirteen Columbus Blue Jackets players recorded a point in their 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

— The Blue Jackets tallied three goals in a period for the fourth time this season.

— Seth Griffith ruined Bobrovsky’s shutout bid late in the third with his first goal since Dec. 29, 2014.

Factoid of the Night:

#Flames Matthew Tkachuk has 54 points through 85 games. His dad Keith had 47 points through his first 85 career NHL games. — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 25, 2017





Scores:

St. Louis 5, Calgary 2

Columbus 5, Buffalo 1

————

