The Buzzer: Six-point night makes Zibanejad top star of NHL on Wednesday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James O'Brien
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NHL Three Stars from Wednesday

1. Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers

Who else could be the top star of Wednesday in the NHL?

All it took was one of the most explosive single-period outputs in league history. By scoring three goals and three assists, Mika Zibanejad joined Bryan Trottier as the only players in NHL history to reach six points during a single period. To drill down deeper, Zibanejad scored those six points in about a 17-minute span.

Oh yeah, and Zibanejad didn’t just generate a natural hat trick during that span. He became the first Rangers player to record a natural hat trick with an even-strength, power-play, and shorthanded goal.

Remarkable stuff. If you want more stats about Zibanejad scoring six points, the Rangers winning 9-0, and the Flyers’ reactions, click here.

2. Pavel Buchnevich and the rest of the Rangers

Naturally, with the Rangers winning 9-0, it wasn’t just about Zibanejad and his six points. That’s just math.

Ultimately, deciding the other top Rangers contributor comes down to your personal taste.

Pavel Buchnevich was almost as big a part of that second period outburst. Overall, Buchnevich scored two goals and two assists for the first four-point game of his underrated career.

It’s easy to lose track of the goaltending performance in such a blowout, but Alexandar Georgiev generated a shutout in this one. Georgiev pitched a 26-save shutout, including highlight reel material against Nolan Patrick.

3. Tyson Barrie, Edmonton Oilers

Tyson Barrie experienced the opposite of “not even supposed to be here today.”

Instead of missing Wednesday’s Oilers – Flames game as feared, Tyson Barrie played. Barrie generated four assists in the process, helping Edmonton blow out Calgary for Darryl Sutter’s first loss during his second tour with the Flames.

Barrie deserves this nudge among the three stars of the NHL for Wednesday, as his more famous teammates will still dominate the headlines.

Both Connor McDavid (1G, 2A) and Leon Draisaitl (3A) collected three points in this dominant win. Simply put, you’re not going to shut down one or both of McDavid and Draisaitl for too long. Especially when Barrie and others can get them the puck.

Highlights from Wednesday in the NHL

Let’s be honest, if you missed the sheer power of the Rangers dropping a 9-0 loss on the Flyers, you probably need to witness the audacity of it all.

Nikolaj Ehlers, Pierre-Luc Dubois, and Kyle Connor powered the Jets’ overtime win against the Canadiens. Ehlers scored the OT game-winner:

Unfortunate moment for Daccord, Senators

Not long ago, Joey Daccord was a wonderful story for the Ottawa Senators. On Wednesday, he needed help getting off of the ice after hurting himself making a save. Bummer.

Wednesday’s NHL scores

Rangers 9, Flyers 0
Oilers 7, Flames 3
Canucks 3, Senators 2 (SO)
Jets 4, Canadiens 3 (OT)
Golden Knights 5, Sharks 4
Kings 4, Blues 1

More NHL News

McDavid, Oilers make Sutter’s first (return) Flames loss a blowout Flyers ‘truly embarrassed’ after 9-0 Rangers blowout: Stats,... Sabres fire Ralph Krueger amid 12-game losing streak

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

The Buzzer: Six-point night makes Zibanejad top star of NHL on Wednesday originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Tomas Hertl's first NHL fight showed 'character' in loss, Bob Boughner says

    "I think that was the right thing to do at the right time."

  • The Buzzer: Winning streaks end for Islanders, Penguins, but Sabres keep losing

    Highlights, scores, and more from around the league.

  • NHL roundup: Rangers' Mika Zibanejad enjoys record night in 9-0 win

    Mika Zibanejad collected a natural hat trick and tied an NHL record by producing six points during a seven-goal second period outburst Wednesday night as the host New York Rangers routed the Philadelphia Flyers 9-0. The seven goals were one shy of the franchise's record for a period, set when they scored eight in a 12-1 win over the California Golden Seals on Nov 21, 1971. The Rangers hadn't scored seven goals in a single game since a 7-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 15, 2016.

  • Brees to Call Notre Dame Football as NBC Quashes Collinsworth Rumors

    NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood would like to make it very clear that the Sunday Night Football booth doesn’t have an Aaron Rodgers-Jordan Love situation on its hands now that Drew Brees has signed on with the broadcast team. Speaking on a conference call this afternoon, Flood scrambled to dispel speculation that the NFL’s all-time […]

  • Flyers ‘truly embarrassed’ after 9-0 Rangers blowout: Stats, reactions

    Some perspective, and quotes, following a stunning loss for Philly (and big night for Zibanejad).

  • Not NCAA Property: Players push for reform on social media

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Several prominent players at the March Madness basketball tournament took aim at the NCAA on social media Wednesday, demanding changes to how they are allowed to be compensated in the latest organized display of power by college athletes. Isaiah Livers of Michigan, Geo Baker of Rutgers and Jordan Bohannon of Iowa were among those pushing for NCAA reforms with the hashtag (hash)NotNCAAProperty. The athletes, who are staying at hotels a short walk from NCAA headquarters in downtown Indy, are urging the association to allow them to earn money for things like sponsorship deals, online endorsement and personal appearances.

  • Lions' trade for Rams DT Michael Brockers creates potentially awkward Jared Goff reunion

    Michael Brockers was excited to have Matthew Stafford as his quarterback over Goff. And now ... whoops.

  • Dinamo Zagreb coach quits after receiving prison sentence

    Zoran Mamic quit as Dinamo Zagreb coach after Croatia's Supreme Court confirmed his nearly five-year prison sentence for tax evasion and fraud, only days before the league champions play a Europa League match against Tottenham. “Although I do not feel guilty, as I announced earlier, if the verdict is final, I accept it as such and resign from the position of head coach and sports director of GNK Dinamo,” Mamic said in a statement late Monday.

  • Stephen Thompson shoots down idea Leon Edwards deserves a UFC title shot

    No. 5 ranked UFC welterweight Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson recently gave his thoughts on the no decision in the UFC Vegas 21 main event between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad. The no contest ruling resulted from a brutal eye poke from Edwards to Muhammad in the second round of the fight that rendered him unable to continue. Before the eye poke that ended the fight, Thompson acknowledged Edwards looked good during the bout despite having not fought in nearly two years. “He looked really crisp, he looked really sharp. He looked fast,” Thompson said on his new podcast “What’s Up Everybody?!” “I think that’s the best shape I’ve seen Edwards in.” When something like this occurs in MMA, whether it be a controversial decision or an accidental foul that leads to a no contest, a rematch takes place almost every time. That is why many fans, pundits, and fighters scratched their heads after seeing Edwards call for a title shot after a no contest against the no. 13 ranked fighter in the welterweight division. Thompson was one of those people. “With the eye poke, there’s only one thing to do and that’s to run it back,” Thompson said. “I know Edwards is saying he deserves the title next. But you can’t get the title after being gone for two years and then having a no contest with a poke to the eye. Come on.” Stephen Thompson says he deserves title shot more than Leon Edwards Thompson also pointed to the UFC working out automatic rematches for other fights that had similar endings, as previously mentioned. “I mean, that’s what they’re doing with Aljo and Yan,” Thompson said. “I know Edwards is like ‘Nah man, I wanna fight for the title,’ but come on dude. You haven’t fought. I deserve the title [shot] more than you do at this point.” Despite how Edwards or Thompson might feel about who is next in line, neither of them will be fighting for the title anytime soon. UFC president Dana White announced on Monday that UFC 261 would have a full-capacity crowd, headlined by champion Kamaru Usman facing Jorge Masvidal in a rematch for the welterweight strap. We know who’s next for the belt, but perhaps a matchup between Thompson and Edwards could be next for the pair of talented top five welterweights. Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights Leon Edwards addresses horrific eye poke on Belal Muhammad | UFC Vegas 21 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Why Ben Simmons is the most polarizing player in the NBA

    Simmons’ talent is so undeniably great, can anything but shooting stop him?

  • Candace Parker knocks down every shot in TNT shootout, swats away Shaq's WNBA idea

    A pencil skirt and fancy shoes can't stop the two-time MVP from knocking down every shot. And

  • 49ers make Trent Williams the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history with enormous deal

    San Francisco paid Trent Williams like no other lineman has been paid before.

  • Stephen Curry injured tailbone after brutal sideline fall in win over Rockets

    While trying to regain his balance after a shot, Stephen Curry fell directly on his tailbone on the sidelines on Wednesday night.

  • LeBron James reportedly becomes Red Sox co-owner as Fenway Sports Group partner

    James and friend Maverick Carter are now the first Black partners in the history of Fenway Sports Group, which also owns Liverpool FC.

  • Reports: Chiefs sign Kyle Long after 1-year retirement to bolster protection for Patrick Mahomes

    Long retired after playing just four games in the 2019 season and his signing comes after the Chiefs signed Joe Thuney earlier in the week.

  • Matthew Semelsberger takes out opponent with 1 punch for 7th-fastest KO in UFC history

    A brutal KO took only 16 seconds.

  • NBA buyers and sellers: Where every team stands ahead of the trade deadline

    Which teams will be the big buyers and sellers before the NBA's March 25 trade deadline?

  • Hoopla with Haynes: JaVale McGee getting interest from Nets; Lakers watching Hassan Whiteside

    JaVale McGee, Tristan Thompson, Hassan Whiteside and Aaron Gordon could be on the move before the March 25 trade deadline.

  • Kyle Juszczyk reportedly adds another $27M to his remarkable tally as an NFL fullback

    Fullback is a dying position. Unless you're Kyle Juszczyk.

  • PJ Dozier with a deep 3 vs the Indiana Pacers

    PJ Dozier (Denver Nuggets) with a deep 3 vs the Indiana Pacers, 03/15/2021