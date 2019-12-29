At the buzzer: Robert Turbin’s opportunity with Seahawks came as his hope was waning

Robert Turbin's hope was waning.

His days began with physical therapy, followed by a lift, then some running before finishing his work with some on-field drills. Each day was designed to mirror, as best he could, what he'd be doing if he were on an NFL roster.

But until the Seahawks called in Week 16, Turbin's phone hadn't rang since March. The league's lack of interest in the veteran running back had him questioning whether or not his daily routine was necessary. There was a chance he'd played his last down int he NFL.

"We ultimately decided against that," Turbin said. "I just wasn't raised like that, to quit. There are 17 weeks in a season, and so we were going to do everything we could for 17 weeks."

Turbin's was rewarded for his perseverance. He signed with Seattle on Monday after the Seahawks lost Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise to season-ending injuries against the Cardinals in Week 16. His return to the Pacific Northwest is notable, although it's been glossed over due to Marshawn Lynch also re-signing with the Seahawks.

Seattle originally drafted Turbin in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons with the Seahawks, accumulating 938 rushing yards and two total touchdowns from 2012-14. Turbin last played for the Colts in 2018. It was a trying season for Turbin as he began that year by serving a four-game for PED use, and then he only played in two contests before dislocating his shoulder.

"I was in a tough spot mentally at that time, probably tougher than any other time in his life," Turbin said of the months that followed his season-ending injury. "I didn't know what was going to happen next."

When the Seahawks initially flew Turbin up for a workout, he packed his bag with the intention of signing and not returning to his home in Sacramento, Calif. He wasn't signed initially, but as a way to remain optimistic, Turbin kept his bag packed in the trunk of his car.

His thinking: Should Seattle need him, he'd be ready at a moment's notice.

"(I) said, ‘Somehow, someway, hopefully we'll get back there.' The next week came, and here I am," Turbin said.

Turbin's familiarity with the Seahawks helped ease his learning curve this week. He also has experience with Brian Schottenheimer as the two were in Indianapolis together in 2017.

"It's really exciting to be able to partner with him again," Turbin said.

He should also have no problem regaining his chemistry with Russell Wilson. The two were roommates as rookies, and Wilson called Turbin his "best friend."

Turbin expects carries to be divvied up between himself, Lynch and rookie Travis Homer based on the flow and rhythm of the game. That suggests he has no idea how much he'll be involved offensively on Sunday night against the 49ers.

However, at least to a certain degree, it doesn't matter much. Not only is he back playing football, but he's back in the place he calls his NFL home, and he's got a chance to help Seattle win the NFC West.

Talk about being thrown right into the fire.

"We picked a heck of a week to come back, didn't we?" Turbin and Lynch joked to each other.

At the buzzer: Robert Turbins opportunity with Seahawks came as his hope was waning originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest