The Buzzer: Rantanen continues to run roughshod on NHL

Three Stars

1. Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche

Rantanen wasn’t about to let Matt Duchene come into his house and run roughshod on his old team. So when the Avs fell behind 3-1, Rantanen and rest of the Avalanche knew what they needed to do.

Rantanen started the come back by pulling the Avs to 3-2 and then assisted on three of the next four goals to help put Colorado ahead. Rantanen now leads the NHL in points with 20.

2. Matt Duchene, Ottawa Senators

Duchene made his return to Colorado nearly a year after he forced his way out on Friday and made sure he stuck it to his old club one more time. Duchene scored twice in the game, including immediately after the Avs paid tribute to their former star. The Avs got their revenge, too, scoring five unanswered to win the game.

3. Jimmy Howard, Detroit Red Wings

Say what you want about this team this season, but Howard did everything in his power on Friday to give his team a chance. The problem is his team didn’t give him one.

Howard made 38 saves in a 2-1 loss against the Winnipeg Jets. He faced 40 shots, many more shot attempts and a Winnipeg assault in the second period where the Red Wings were outshot 21-4. A performance like Howard’s deserves better.

Highlights of the Night

A home win by the Hurricanes means a new celebration. What do you even call this?





Sometimes assists don’t get the credit they deserve.

Add this filthy assist to @Mackinnon9's point total tonight. pic.twitter.com/O6ZGVEIp0U — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) October 27, 2018

Jimmy Howard deserved better on Friday:

Howard with a glorious glove save. pic.twitter.com/ZVREBfDdEz — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) October 27, 2018





Factoids

Sebastian Aho (Rauma, Finland) extended his 10 GP season-opening point streak to establish a NHL record for the longest such run by a Finnish-born player. #NHLStats #SJSvsCAR pic.twitter.com/S3d64B7syj — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 27, 2018





Dustin Byfuglien became the 14th player in NHL history drafted in the eighth round or later to record 500 career points. Byfuglien has collected 391 points in 576 GP with the @NHLJets / Thrashers and 109 in 260 GP w/ CHI. #NHLStats #WPGvsDET pic.twitter.com/qbAHg1YXEX — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 27, 2018





Scores

Lightning 3, Golden Knights 2

Jets 2, Red Wings 1

Hurricanes 4, Sharks 3 (SO)

Avalanche 6, Senators 3

