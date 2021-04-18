The Buzzer: Marleau ties Howe for NHL games played record; Sabres eliminated on Saturday

3 Stars for Saturday in the NHL

1. Pavel Buchnevich/Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers

Pavel Buchnevich showed flashes of brilliance so far in his NHL career, but Saturday shines a light on just how hot he’s been this season.

With a hat trick, Buchnevich now has 19 goals and 40 points in just 43 games played this season. He’s on pace to blow his previous career-highs of goals (21) and points (46) out of the water, despite this season being shortened.

He’d likely gain more attention if it weren’t for Artemi Panarin being in supernova mode, and arguably making a stronger claim to be the top star for Saturday in the NHL. “The Bread Man” collected four points on a goal and three assists. He’s on both a three-game point streak (4G, 4A) and a two game multi-point streak (3G, 4A).

Considering how explosive the Rangers have been lately — with Panarin back and leading the way, but also Buchnevich, Mika Zibanejad (three assists), and sometimes others also chipping in — you can bet that other teams are relieved that New York is probably just a bit too far outside of the window to nab a playoff spot. At least, it certainly seems that way … but do you really want to tell Panarin he cannot do something?

Here’s something that might sneak up on you; after Saturday, John Carlson leads NHL defensemen with 42 points.

Now, don’t beat yourself up about it. Carlson generated an impressive four assists on Saturday to leap over the likes of Victor Hedman (41) and Adam Fox (40) for the points lead among NHL defensemen. Carlson’s now rattled off seven points (all assists) during a three-game point streak.

Taking as step back, it’s truly impressive what Carlson’s accomplished lately. Since 2017-18, Carlson has produced 255 points, far and away the most of any blueliner. Brent Burns ranks a distant second with 221, while Victor Hedman (213) and Roman Josi (202) round out the short list of four defensemen with 200+ points during that span.

Carlson wasn’t the only Capitals player lightning it up. Alex Ovechkin scored two goals and an assist. At 730 career regular-season goals after Saturday, Ovechkin is only a single tally behind Marcel Dionne (731) for fifth in NHL history. Could Ovechkin even catch Brett Hull (741) for fourth all-time this season?

After you run through the easier choices for three stars for Saturday in the NHL, there are quite a few shutouts and three-point games. Let’s cheat and smoosh a shutout and a three-point game together, then, eh?

The Red Wings went on the power play six times, and fired 29 shots on goal, but Malcolm Subban stopped all of them. While Detroit is in a clear rebuild, they’ve been a bit peskier lately, so credit Subban for keeping them from playing the spoiler.

Following some decent stretches with the Coyotes, Vinnie Hinostroza didn’t really ever get the ball moving with the Panthers. The 27-year-old failed to score a point in nine games played. Returning to the Blackhawks franchise that drafted him in the sixth round (169th overall in 2012) seemingly gave Hinostroza a jolt. He generated three assists on Saturday, giving him five points in six games since the Blackhawks nabbed him around the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline.

Honorable mentions for Saturday in the NHL

Again, Subban wasn’t the only goalie to generate a shutout. In fact, you could roll with a different smooshing of a three-point game and a shutout. Drake Batherson scored two goals and one assist, while Matt Murray generated a 23-save shutout. (Maybe Carey Price was rusty in his return, as he gave up three goals on just 14 SOG.)

Mike Smith probably gave Subban the biggest fight from a goalie perspective, collecting 26 saves in his shutout.

Highlights of the night for Saturday in the NHL

Watch Pavel Buchnevich collect that hat trick vs. the Devils:

Here are highlights from the Penguins beating the Sabres, which officially eliminated Buffalo from the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Stats of the Night: Marleau ties Howe for most games in NHL history; Sabres eliminated

Want something else to chew on regarding Patrick Marleau tying Gordie Howe for most games played in NHL history with 1,767? This stat is … just a lot.

Mind blowing stat>> Patrick Marleau of #SJSharks has appeared in at least one game with 37% of every #NHL player who has ever played in the 104 year history of the league (3009 of 8100)

Source @SharksStats pic.twitter.com/TkSU0jiOPN — Jonathan Becher (@jbecher) April 17, 2021

The Wild honored Patrick Marleau tying Gordie Howe for the NHL record with 1,767 games played, as you can see in the video above this post’s headline.

In not-so-happy NHL history, the Buffalo Sabres were officially mathematically eliminated from the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs after losing to the Penguins on Saturday. By missing the postseason for 10 straight seasons on Saturday, the Sabres tied the Panthers (2001-2011) and Oilers (2007-2016) for the longest playoff drought in NHL history, according to NHL.com’s David Satriano.

Sportsnet Stats threw out an interesting fact related to the Sabres’ 10-season playoff drought.

The last time the Buffalo Sabres made the playoffs…. Netflix had just over 25 million subscribers — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 18, 2021

Back in January, Netflix reached 200+ million subscribers. Perhaps the Sabres need to make some (cough) Blockbuster trades to work their way out of this?

Saturday’s NHL scores

Rangers 6, Devils 3

Capitals 6, Flyers 3

Penguins 3, Sabres 2

Senators 4, Canadiens 0

Coyotes 3, Blues 2

Hurricanes 3, Predators 1

Panthers 5, Lightning 3

Blackhawks 4, Red Wings 0

Oilers 3, Jets 0

Stars 5, Blue Jackets 1

Wild 5, Sharks 2

