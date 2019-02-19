The Buzzer: Kucherov, DeBrincat each hit fivers; Thornton turns back the clock

Three stars

1. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

I mean, what is there to say about Kucherov that hasn’t already been said?

Kucherov was in fine form again on Monday, scoring twice and adding three assists in a five-point effort that left him one-point shy of 100 on the season. He’s played 60 games now.

The point totals are insane. He seems to be a lock for the Art Ross, and likely the Hart, too. The only real question is what that final total will be in 22 games’ time? With assists like these…

2. Alex DeBrincat, Chicago Blackhawks

DeBrincat match Kucherov’s five-point total with a hat trick and two assists in a wild 8-7 win for the Blackhawks against the Ottawa Senators.

In just his second year in the NHL, DeBrincat has 32 goals and 60 points in 60 games this season, surpassing his 28-goal, 52-point totals from his rookie season a year ago.

He has six goals and 12 points in his past six games now.

The Blackhawks are now just one point back of a playoff spot.

This game has had crazy offense and this @Brinksy97 @Enterprise hatty had a lot to do with it. pic.twitter.com/1Qz42UgVBD — NHL (@NHL) February 19, 2019





3. Joe Thornton, San Jose Sharks

Semyon Varlamov had a shutout, but 39-year-old Thornton grabbed his first hat trick since 2010 so he gets here by default.

It was Oct. 27, 2010, against the New Jersey Devils, precisely, when Thornton last bludged the twine three times. There was no beard then, no gray hairs either. Just Jumbo Joe, only eight years younger.

Thornton turned back the clock in Monday’s 6-5 overtime loss to the Bruins. It won’t be as sweet, especially after how the Sharks ended up losing, but it was impressive nonetheless.

Highlights of the night

Hands of Kucherov:

McAvoy’s winner:

Factoids

The @NHLBlackhawks and Senators combined for nine goals in the opening frame to mark the fourth time in 30 years that two teams have combined for nine or more goals in the first period. #NHLStats https://t.co/83kgu4AFMA pic.twitter.com/gEhmIgO3KX — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 19, 2019









Nikita Kucherov collected three assists and became the first player in @TBLightning franchise history to record 70 helpers in a single season. #NHLStats #TBLvsCBJ pic.twitter.com/DutPK45RNC — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 19, 2019





Only three defensemen in NHL history have reached the 60-point benchmark at the age of 35 or older at the start of the season: Nicklas Lidstrom (2005-06, 2006-07, 2007-08 and 2010-11), Al MacInnis (1998-99 and 2002-03) and Sergei Zubov (2005-06). #NHLStats #ARIvsCGY pic.twitter.com/nFZzVG1qt4 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 18, 2019





Scores

Flames 5, Coyotes 2

Lightning 5, Blue Jackets 1

Blackhawks 8, Senators 7

Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 0

Bruins 6, Sharks 5 (OT)

Capitals 3, Kings 2

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck