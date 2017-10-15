The Buzzer: Giroux helps Flyers rout Caps, Hitchcock climbs wins list

Player of the night: Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers put on quite a performance for their fans in their home opener on Saturday night, completely dominating the Washington Capitals by an 8-2 margin and outshooting them 37-22.

It was a big night for a lot of Flyers, including Sean Couturier (three points), Jakub Voracek (three assists) and Scott Laughton (two goals).

But the player of the night had to be Claude Giroux as he finished with four points (two goals, two assists) and is now up to seven points in his first five games this season.

The 2016-17 season was a bit of a down year for Giroux as he finished with only 58 points, his worst offensive output (not counting the lockout season in 2012-13) since 2009-10, his second year in the league. He is off to a great start so far this season.

Highlight of the night.

Another huge play from Columbus Blue Jackets forward Artemi Panarin, this time in overtime as he made another slick entry into the offensive zone to help set up Alexander Wennberg for the game-winning goal. He finished the game with three assists, already his second three assist game of the season. He is now up to seven points in five games. Huge pickup for the Blue Jackets.





Factoid of the night.

Dallas Stars coach Ken Hitchcock is now third on the NHL’s all-time wins list, passing Al Arbour in the Stars’ 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

With tonight's victory, Ken Hitchcock passes Al Arbour for third on the NHL's all time wins list among head coaches with 783. #GoStars pic.twitter.com/eo7jTYQ0gy — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 15, 2017