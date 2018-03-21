The Buzzer: Fleury worries; Blackhawks eliminated

Injury scares

Let’s hope that Tuesday presents dodged bullets instead of long-lasting injuries.

You can read more about Patrik Laine not returning to the Jets’ eventual overtime win against the Kings here. The early word is that it “isn’t sinister,” whatever that means.

Here is video of the unfortunate moment:

The Vegas Golden Knights must hold their breath again with goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. “MAF” took a shot off of his mask and did not return to Vegas’ eventual win against Vancouver. Considering his struggles with concussion issues, this is a big concern.

For what it’s worth, the team provided no official update, yet similarly to the Jets with Laine, the Golden Knights appear optimistic about Fleury avoided something serious. Either way, it puts a damper on this milestone.

Marc-Andre Fleury of the @GoldenKnights earned his 402nd career win to pass Chris Osgood (401) for sole possession of 12th place on the NHL’s all-time list among goaltenders. #NHLStats #VANvsVGK pic.twitter.com/GHjBxkiLZj — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 21, 2018





Elimination updates

For the first time since the 2007-08 season, the Chicago Blackhawks won’t participate in the playoffs.

The Blackhawks will miss the #StanleyCup Playoffs for the first time in ten years. pic.twitter.com/UBW3sIvEnK — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) March 21, 2018

Chicago joins the Arizona Coyotes, Vancouver Canucks, and Buffalo Sabres as teams with the dreaded “e-” next to their names. The Red Wings postponed that fate by beating Philly. Edmonton delayed their own, too; they match the Blackhawks’ 69 standings points but hold a game in hand.

So, expect more names to get officially crossed off the list very soon. The Canadiens and Senators also see their days numbered.

Players of the Night