The Buzzer: Fleury enters unconscious mode; Dahlin pots first

Three Stars

1. Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights: I mean, just look at this to see why. Fleury hasn’t started his season on the foot he would have wanted to, but he stopped all 26 shots on Saturday afternoon to perhaps get both of his feet back under him. The shutout was the 49th of his career, tying him for 29th all-time, and some of the saves he made were vintage Fleury. Seriously, check them out.

2. Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes: A four-point night for Aho saw the 20-year-old help set up the game-tying goal and then score the game-winner in overtime. Aho had five shots on goal in the game and the Hurricanes put up a whopping 57 as they continued their fine start to the season. Carolina has yet to lose in regulation thus far with a 4-0-1 record.

3. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins: Pastrnak scored his second-career hat trick as the Bruins mauled the Detroit Red Wings in an 8-2 win. It seems like every time the Bruins play, one of Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron or Brad Marchand are putting up insane numbers. The trio is one of the best lines in the NHL — combining for eight points on Saturday — and they have the Bruins cruising to start the season.

Highlights of the Night

Fleury’s start to the season has been less than optimal. This save, however, insane.

Look at this sorcery pic.twitter.com/qUlgSqdHaC — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 13, 2018





Goalies were front and center of some of the best highlights from Saturday. This from Devan Dubnyk.

Dubnyk with the diving save! pic.twitter.com/QUtAWTm1sw — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) October 13, 2018

This isn’t even fair.