The Buzzer: DeBrincat, Kane keep Blackhawks in playoff race

Three stars

1. Alex DeBrincat, Chicago Blackhawks

Patrick Kane was the hero of the game with his later winner, but it was Alex DeBrincat who made it possible, scoring twice in the game, including the goal that made it 3-3 also late in the third period.

DeBrincat now has 36 goals this season, including an impressive seven in his past five games. His scoring (like Kane’s heroics) are going to be vital down the stretch for Chicago.

2. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

The human point machine was at it again on Wednesday. He didn’t score, but he had a hat trick of assists, including the primary one on Victor Hedman‘s game-winner in overtime to give the Lightning their record-setting 10th straight win.

Kucherov now has 104 points, 10 more than Patrick Kane, who scored a goal on Wednesday.

Kucherov is on pace to smash Vincent Lecavalier’s franchise record of 108 points.

3. Andreas Johnsson, Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto is going to need this kid to slow down to avoid having to open the coffers for him, too.

Johnsson scored twice on Wednesday to help lead the Maple Leafs past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2.

The 24-year-old Swede has nine goals in his past 10 games and is up to 19 goals and 36 points in 56 games in his rookie season.

Highlights of the night

What a move by Saad, what a finish by Kane:

This was nice:

Unstoppable:

Factoids

Alex DeBrincat became the fourth different @NHLBlackhawks player aged 21 or younger to record 35+ goals in a season and first since Jeremy Roenick in 1991-92. #NHLStats #CHIvsANA pic.twitter.com/Vt2dYyNSEJ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 28, 2019









Scores

Maple Leafs 6, Oilers 2

Flames 2, Devils 1

Lightning 4, Rangers 3 (OT)

Avalanche 3, Canucks 2 (SO)

Blackhawks 4, Ducks 3

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck