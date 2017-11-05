The Buzzer: Crawford closes the door, Schenn on a roll

Player of the Night: Brayden Schenn

OK, the real player of the night is probably Brock Boeser, who collected a hat trick and an assist in the Canucks’ startling win against the Penguins, but we already covered that here. We might as well spread the wealth, then, right?

The St. Louis Blues continue to get strong work from Jaden Schwartz (three assists) and Alex Pietrangelo (two goals), but Schenn has really been a smash-hit for St. Louis so far. That included Saturday’s 6-4 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs, when Schenn collected four helpers. This gives Schenn 15 points in as many games with St. Louis.

Maybe we’ll look back at that bold trade as a big win for the Blues?

Honorable mention: Corey Crawford

The degree of difficulty could have been higher, as he old needed to make 24 saves, but Saturday marked consecutive shutouts for Corey Crawford, who’s been dynamite for the Chicago Blackhawks so far this season. They blanked the Minnesota Wild 2-0 on Saturday.

Highlight of the night

Antti Raanta goes from flattened:

To elated as Arizona won in a shootout, which he participated in. Here’s hoping he’s OK, then?

Also, Saturday wasn’t pretty for the Penguins, but this power-play goal sure was:

Factoid of the Night:

Some history for scorers on Canadian teams. Brock Boeser with the Canucks:

Brock Boeser becomes the first #Canucks player Age 20 or younger to record a Hat Trick since Trevor Linden on Dec 20, 1990 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) November 5, 2017





Also, Max Pacioretty‘s OT goal and Canadiens history:

Saturday night, the @CanadiensMTL got a much-needed comeback win in OT & Max Pacioretty's winner put him into a tie atop this franchise list pic.twitter.com/LVjbqdHUlJ — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) November 5, 2017





Should it have counted, though?