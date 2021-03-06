The Buzzer: Bruins get revenge vs. Tom Wilson; Big Reaves – Gabriel fight

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James O'Brien
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NHL Three Stars from Friday

1. Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins

There’s an old adage that some teams who don’t fight often — maybe the peak Red Wings of the Fedorov days, for example? — tend to get revenge by scoring on the power play.

After Tom Wilson delivered a questionable hit that ended up hospitalizing Brandon Carlo, the Bruins didn’t exactly turn the other cheek. For one thing, Jarred Tinordi fought with Tom Wilson in the second period. Then Tom Wilson dropped the gloves during the third period, that second time vs. Trent Frederic.

So it wasn’t a pacifist run for the Bruins.

But top Bruins players did end up get the last (and early, and middle, really) laugh. Following the first period, the Bruins held a modest 1-0 goal by Brad Marchand. That hit really lit a second-period fire under the Bruins, as it happened late in the first.

While Trent Frederic ranks as an unlikely scorer during that span, Marchand and Patrice Bergeron really led the way — both in the larger part of that surge, and overall. Marchand scored two goals and one assist, while Bergeron managed two points (1G, 1A). The trio of Marchand, Bergeron, and David Pastrnak (1A) all ended up with +3 ratings in a one-sided affair.

(Jaroslav Halak almost pitched a shutout, stopping 31 out of 32 shots.)

2. Max Pacioretty, Vegas Golden Knights

Let’s begin this rundown with a bit of a horror story. And a familiar one.

Three minutes into Friday’s game against the Sharks, the Golden Knights built a 3-0 lead. Max Pacioretty played a significant role in building that lead. But it wouldn’t last.

The Sharks ended up chipping away at that 3-0 deficit, eventually pushing the game to overtime when Oscar Dansk allowed a blooper of a 4-4 goal. (Honestly, it felt like one of Marc-Andre Fleury‘s lesser moments.)

That goal dinged Dansk’s dignity, and earned the Sharks a point. Pacioretty kept it from being a Dansk disaster, though, as he scored the overtime-winner to give him two goals and one assist on the night. Remarkably, Pacioretty now has three overtime goals in just 20 games this season.

(Pacioretty also angered Logan Couture with a hit, by the way.)

3. Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis Blues

Let’s close this out this trio of three-point nights.

Much like Pacioretty and the Golden Knights, the Blues really needed Ryan O’Reilly’s three points. ROR collected assists on all three Blues goals in an overtime win vs. the Kings, with two of his helpers being of the primary variety. As usual, O’Reilly was also dynamic from a two-way standpoint. He finished with those three assists, two shots on goal, a +2 rating, and went 16-7 on faceoffs.

That three-point night pushed Ryan O’Reilly juuuust short of a point-per-game (23 in 24 GP) this season.

Some might argue that David Perron was the Blues player more worthy of a three star nod. He scored two goals. Perron’s going from being under-the-radar as a scorer, to being under-the-radar as maybe the Blues most dangerous offensive weapon (25 points).

Highlights of the night: Blackhawks and Lightning in OT; Nichushkin power move

Ultimately, Blackhawks – Lightning would be decided by a shootout. Even so, the flurry of 3-on-3 OT chances ended up being the highlight of that game:

Sheesh, if Valeri Nichushkin keeps this up, he might become too mainstream to just be an analytics darling.

Being that Nichushkin scored two goals, with one in OT, he had an argument for three star status in his own right.

Finally, Kirill Kaprizov did Kirill Kaprizov things.

Heavyweight fight: Ryan Reaves vs. Kurtis Gabriel

Goodness, this fight between Ryan Reaves and Kurtis Gabriel was downright frightening:

The smack talk between Reaves and Gabriel apparently was something else, too. The jawing happened for several minutes, and even happened before the game.

(Reaves later left the game after Gabriel’s skate caught him while Reaves was delivering a hit.)

Friday’s NHL scores

Bruins 5, Capitals 1
Blackhawks 4, Lightning 3 (SO)
Avalanche 3, Ducks 2 (OT)
Wild 5, Coyotes 1
Blues 3, Kings 2 (OT)
Golden Knights 5, Sharks 4 (OT)

More NHL News

Tom Wilson delivers latest controversial hit; Bruins’ Carlo hospitalized What would a potential Jack Eichel trade look like? History offers some clues Ryleigh Houston an emerging star as PWHPA Dream Gap Tour hits Chicago

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

The Buzzer: Bruins get revenge vs. Tom Wilson; Big Reaves – Gabriel fight originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Capitals' Tom Wilson sends Bruins' Brandon Carlo to hospital with crushing hit into boards

    Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo immediately grabbed his head after hit from Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson and needed help leaving ice.

  • Kurtis Gabriel, Ryan Reaves fight to open Sharks-Vegas third period

    Kurtis Gabriel and Ryan Reaves wasted not time Friday night.

  • Bruins respond to head shot with 5-1 victory over Capitals

    With Brandon Carlo heading to the hospital in an ambulance, the Boston Bruins got back at the Washington Capitals the best way they could. Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist, and the Bruins responded to a head shot from Capitals forward Tom Wilson with a three-goal second period to beat Washington 5-1 on Friday night. “Put the fight aside, the guys came out with four goals (in a row) there,” said Tinordi, one of two Bruins to fight Wilson after the hit on Carlo.

  • Tom Wilson delivers latest controversial hit; Bruins’ Carlo hospitalized

    Wilson did not even receive a penalty for the hit.

  • Kurtis Gabriel explains what led to epic fight with Vegas' Ryan Reaves

    Kurtis Gabriel and Ryan Reaves sure brought the theatrics Friday night.

  • Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals, 03/05/2021

  • Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Take a flier on Oliver Wahlstrom

    Check out our latest fantasy hockey waiver wire pickup suggestions for Week 9.

  • Bruins' Brad Marchand sounds off on Capitals' Tom Wilson's hit on Brandon Carlo

    Brad Marchand used multiple curse words to describe Tom Wilson's brutal headshot on Brandon Carlo in Friday night's Bruins-Capitals game.

  • Nicklas Backstrom’s 700th assist overshadowed by poor defense, Tom Wilson hit

    Nicklas Backstrom reached a significant milestone Friday. It hardly registered.

  • What They're Saying About Michigan's Win Over MSU, Outright Big Ten Title

    A look around the internet at what they're saying about Michigan's win over MSU and its Big Ten title.

  • NHL rumors: Bruins, Flyers 'eyeing' defensemen ahead of trade deadline

    The Boston Bruins have the salary cap flexibility to make an impactful move before the April 12 trade deadline as the team gears up for another Stanley Cup Playoff run -- perhaps the last with the team's current veteran core.

  • MLB Rumors: Red Sox sign utility man Danny Santana

    The Boston Red Sox reportedly added more versatility to their roster Thursday by agreeing to a deal with utility man Danny Santana.

  • Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook ends career due to injury

    Brent Seabrook is hanging up his skates due to injury, leaving behind a legacy as one of Chicago's all-time great defensemen.

  • Logan Couture, Bob Boughner happy with Sharks' response in Vegas loss

    The way the Sharks responded to adversity Friday was much better than early in February.

  • How Eduardo Rodriguez fared in return to mound for Red Sox

    Eduardo Rodriguez returned to the mound Friday for the first time in a year after missing the 2020 season due to COVID-19 and myocarditis.

  • Pacioretty's OT goal gives Golden Knights 5-4 win vs Sharks

    Max Pacioretty scored his second goal of the game in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights recovered after allowing a bizarre tying goal late in the third period to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Friday night. Pacioretty converted off a pass from Alex Pietrangelo to beat Devan Dubnyk 1:25 into overtime for his third OT goal of the season to end a wild game that gave Vegas a five-game winning streak. “You have to have the mindset that you're going to attack on the 3 on 3,” Pacioretty said.

  • Djokovic confirms return to Tour at Miami Open

    The 33-year-old Serbian suffered the injury during a third round match at Melbourne Park but that did not stop him from clinching a record-extending ninth Australian Open title and his 18th Grand Slam. He will surpass Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as ATP world number one on Monday, holding the top spot for the 311th week. According to a partial schedule posted on his website http://www.novakdjokovic.com, Djokovic is entered for the ATP Masters 1000 event on the hardcourts in Miami from March 22-April 4.

  • UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya comes in light for chance to be champ-champ

    Saturday's championship heavy fight card is set now that the UFC 259 weigh-in results are official. All three title fights got the green light on Friday with all six athletes in the championship bouts stepping on the scale within the first 25 minutes of the two-hour weigh-in window. While UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz weighed in at 205 pounds on the nose, the top end of the limit, his opponent took a remarkedly different approach. When most fighters get as big as possible and then have a drastic weight cut during fight week, middleweight champ Israel Adesanya didn't follow the norm. He stepped on the scale at 200.5 pounds, pizza box in hand, in his quest to become a two-division champion. The UFC 259 co-main event features double-champ Amanda Nunes putting her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson. Nunes was first to the scale on Friday, weighing 145 pounds. Anderson was the last title fight athlete to the scale, weighing 144.5 pounds for the title tilt. The third championship bout on the UFC 259 fight card features bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan making the first defense of his belt. He'll square off against No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling after both easily made weight. Yan tipped the scale at 135 pounds; Sterling at 134.5 pounds. Askar Askarov misses weight for UFC 259 All but two fighters weighed in during the first 30 minutes of the two-hour window. Askar Askarov and Kennedy Nzechukwu had yet to weigh in with one hour and 30 minutes left. Askarov took to the scale with about an hour left during the weigh-in window. He missed weight by one pound, weighing 127 pounds for his flyweight fight with Joseph Benavidez. If Benavidez's team agrees to the bout, Askarov would likely forfeit 20 percent of his fight purse to Benavidez to keep the bout intact. Nzechukwu was the final fighter scheduled on the card to the scale, making weight for his bout with just under an hour left during the weigh-in window. Glover Teixeira makes weight as UFC 259 main event back-up Light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira stepped on the scale after Nzechukwu, weighing 204.5 pounds. He will serve as an emergency back-up if anything happens to either of the UFC 259 main event fighters. It's not often that a fighter pulls out after weigh-ins, although it has become a bigger concern during the pandemic, as COVID-19 protocols have forced several fighters out on the day of the event. TRENDING > Dana White says UFC will be first to open up to Texas crowds UFC 259 weigh-in results UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya (200.5 pounds) UFC 259 Main Card (10p ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jan Blachowicz (205) vs Israel Adesanya (200.5)Co-Main Event - Women’s Featherweight Title Bout: Amanda Nunes (145) vs Megan Anderson (144.5)Bantamweight Title Bout: Petr Yan (135) vs Aljamain Sterling (134.5)Lightweight Bout: Islam Makhachev (156) vs Drew Dober (156)Light Heavyweight Bout: Thiago Santos (206) vs Aleksandar Rakic (206) UFC 259 Prelims (8p ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Bantamweight Bout: Dominick Cruz (136) vs Casey Kenney (136)Bantamweight Bout: Song Yadong (135.5) vs Kyler Phillips (136)Flyweight Bout: Joseph Benavidez (125.5) vs Askar Askarov (127)Flyweight Bout: Rogerio Bontorin (126) vs Kai Kara-France (125.5) UFC 259 Early Prelims (5:30p ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Flyweight Bout: Tim Elliott (125.5) vs Jordan Espinosa (126)Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5) vs Carlos Ulberg (205)Welterweight Bout: Sean Brady (170.5) vs Jake Matthews (169.5)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Livinha Souza (116) vs Amanda Lemos (116)Lightweight Bout: Uros Medic (156) vs Aalon Cruz (155)Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista (135.5) vs Trevin Jones (134.5) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Israel Adesanya comes in light for shot at Jan Blachowicz (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Report: Blake Griffin agrees to buyout with Pistons, becomes unrestricted free agent

    Griffin has reportedly drawn interest from most of the top playoff contenders.

  • India's Mirza says Tokyo Olympics medal dream motivated her return

    Mirza, paired with Slovenian Andreja Klepac, reached the semi-finals in the women's doubles at the Qatar Open on Wednesday, her first tournament since Feb. 2020 when she played at the same Doha event. The 34-year-old, who recovered from COVID-19 in January, said she wanted to avenge the defeat she suffered in the Olympic bronze medal play-off match in 2016 when she lost 6-1 7-5 in mixed doubles with partner Rohan Bopanna. "The Tokyo Olympics was definitely one of the reasons (for my comeback)," six-time Grand Slam doubles champion Mirza said.