The Buzzer: Boedker shines in Karlsson’s return; Weber’s big game

Three Stars

1. Mikkel Boedker, Ottawa Senators. It was a big day in Ottawa as Erik Karlsson, one of the best players (arguably the best) to ever wear a Senators uniform returned for the first time as a visitor. In the end, it was Mikkel Boedker that ended up stealing the spotlight on Saturday with a four-point effort in the Senators’ 6-2 win over Karlsson and the Sharks. The Senators acquired Boedker over the summer in their other big trade with the Sharks when they sent Mike Hoffman to San Jose as part of their ongoing rebuild. His performance on Saturday snapped what had been a four-game point-less streak and was just his third multi-point game of the season.

2. Shea Weber, Montreal Canadiens. He has only played two games this season but Shea Weber has already made a huge impact on the ice for the Montreal Canadiens. After recording 25 minutes, 13 total shot attempts, and an assist in his 2018-19 debut, he had an even better game on Saturday night by scoring a pair of goals in a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers. That win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Canadiens.

3. Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes. The Arizona Coyotes won their third consecutive game on Saturday night by crushing the St. Louis Blues, 6-1. Clayton Keller was the big star in this one with a goal and two assists, one of which was an absolute beauty to set up Alex Goligoski. One of the NHL’s top rookies a year ago, Keller is now up to eight goals and 10 assists in his first 25 games this season. With a 12-11-2 record the Coyotes are significantly ahead of where they were at this time a season ago. They did not win their 12th game of the 2017-18 season until Jan. 22, so there are definitely big steps being taken in Arizona.

Other big performances on Saturday

— The New York Islanders made quite a return to the Nassau Coliseum on Saturday by rallying from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets, 3-2. After allowing the Blue Jackets to jump out to a 2-0 lead, the Islanders scored two goals during a five-minute stretch in the second period to tie the game, setting the stage for a Casey Cizikas game-winner in the third period.

— Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Andrew MacDonald is not really known for his offense but he recorded three assists in their 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

— Starting goalie Ben Bishop returned to the lineup and stopped 24 out of 25 shots in the Dallas Stars’ 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

— With Wililam Nylander finally signed to a six-year contract and Auston Matthews back in the lineup we are about to see the firepower of a fully armed and operational Toronto Maple Leafs team. They were 5-3 winners against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night with Matthews scoring his 13th goal of the season. He is averaging a goal per game this season and is now up to 20 total points. He has four points (including three goals) in two games since returning to the lineup.

— Gustav Nyquist had a goal and two assists for the Detroit Red Wings in their 4-2 win over the Boston Bruins.

— Mikko Koskinen improved to 8-2-1 for the Edmonton Oilers with a 31-save effort against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Highlights of the Night

The Winnipeg Jets and New Jersey Devils played one of the best overtime periods of the season on Saturday night. Keith Kinkaid made some incredible saves for the Devils, but Mark Scheifele made the play of the game when he stole the puck from Nico Hischier, collected his own rebound, and scored the game-winning goal.

Connor McDavid played big minutes and scored another highlight reel goal as the Edmonton Oilers improved to 4-1-1 under new coach Ken Hitchcock.

Factoids

Brayden Point scored his 19th goal of the season to complete a huge comeback for the Tampa Bay Lightning. It was also his 15th game-winning goal since the start of the 2017-18 season. No one in the NHL has more since then.

Most game-winning goals since 2017-18: 15 – @BraydenPoint19

14 – Nathan MacKinnon

12 – Sean Monahan

11 – Patrik Laine

11 – Brad Marchand#NHLStats #TBLvsFLA pic.twitter.com/P0S4I8FUAL — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 2, 2018





The Nashville Predators had quite the start on Saturday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. It was another tough game for the Blackhawks, and especially defenseman Duncan Keith as he was ejected and assessed 27 penalty minutes in only four minutes of ice-time.

Saturday marked the first time in @PredsNHL franchise history in which the club has scored three goals in the opening five minutes of a regular-season contest. #NHLStats #CHIvsNSH pic.twitter.com/gjOkPdVB8X — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 2, 2018





Scores

Ottawa Senators 6, San Jose Sharks 2

Dallas Stars 2, Vancouver Canucks 1

Toronto Maple Leafs 5, Minnesota Wild 3

Detroit Red Wings 4, Boston Bruins 2

Montreal Canadiens 5, New York Rangers 2

Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Florida Panthers 4 (OT)

Winnipeg Jets 4, New Jersey Devils 3 (OT)

New York Islanders 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 2

Philadelphia Flyers 4, Pittsburgh Penguins 2

Arizona Coyotes 6, St. Louis Blues 1

Nashville Predators 5, Chicago Blackhawks 2

Edmonton Oilers 2, Vegas Golden Knights 1

—

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.